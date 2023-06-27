Pluribus Company POWR Launches POWR One on Shopify

TORONTO, June 27, 2023 /CNW/ - POWR, a global provider of no-code website conversion tools and a part of the Pluribus Technologies (TSXV: PLRB) family has announced the launch of its full suite of conversion apps, POWR One, on the multi-channel commerce platform Shopify.

The comprehensive suite of over 60 powerful tools, including Forms, Popups, Media Gallery, Reviews + Ratings, and others, empowers Shopify store merchants to unlock all premium features and access a wide range of profit-generating tools, all conveniently housed within a single app platform for one monthly cost.

Providing this complete suite of conversion tools into a single platform will ensure Shopify stores load very quickly and provide an exceptional user experience. It will also optimize site performance and enhance customer satisfaction with the expectation that this increases referrals enabling the acquisition of more users at a higher annual contract value.

"Our goal with POWR One is to simplify and supercharge eCommerce for Shopify merchants," said Josh May, CEO of POWR. "By offering a comprehensive suite of tools in one package, we're eliminating the hassle of juggling multiple apps and providers. With POWR One, we're committed to helping every merchant increase their conversions, optimize their store, and ultimately grow their business."

Pluribus CEO Richard Adair adds, "When Pluribus acquires companies our value proposition is to grow revenue through innovation and new channel strategies." He goes on, "Solidifying Shopify as one of our top partner channels has been goal #1 this year, and launching POWR One is a giant step in that direction."

POWR One has an extensive library of professionally designed pre-built templates for all apps, ensuring Shopify store merchants can easily customize their marketing campaigns to align with their brand identity.

As Head of Customer Experience Jen Kintzler put it, "Shopify is almost unmatched in the eCommerce space with over 2 million active merchants. POWR One can solve the logistics problem of finding multiple apps from multiple providers to run their stores. With POWR One, you have an all-in-one online marketing solution that saves time, money, and effort."

By effectively managing the purchase journey from decision to loyalty, Shopify store merchants can simultaneously increase new sales and enhance customer trust and credibility.

A Closer Look at POWR Apps

Implement captivating Popups to collect valuable email leads and use a countdown timer that creates a sense of urgency at checkout. You could also use a popup to offer coupons and discounts or promote sales and product releases. Merchants can effectively capture customers' attention and drive conversion rates.

POWR's platform also includes "Smart Forms" for signups, contact inquiries, and appointment bookings, allowing Shopify store merchants to seamlessly collect customer data within a dedicated dashboard.

"Shopify has been a key platform for POWR users for many years already, and our new product POWR One, is a natural fit for Shopify merchants. They can look at POWR One as a new team member that's a store-optimizing genius," said Head of Product, Praneeta Mhatre. "Sure, you have your store set up, but you aren't getting enough leads, or you're stumped on how to get your average order value higher. POWR One is that inexpensive website expert you 'hire' to solve those problems for you."

Best of all, users can sign up for free on the website and start creating high-quality apps to enhance their website's performance and overall user experience.

About POWR.io

POWR is a leading conversion marketing app provider that empowers businesses to optimize their online presence and drive customer conversions. POWR provides businesses the tools to engage customers, build trust, and increase new and recurring revenue. Other than Shopify, POWR integrates with hundreds of different platforms, including Wix, BigCommerce, Squarespace, Jimdo, and WordPress, just to name a few. What sets POWR apart is its user-friendly interface, making app creation and customization possible for any level of technical knowledge. You don't need to know how to code to use the platform and can create an app fully integrated with your website in just minutes. To learn more about POWR's full suite of conversion marketing apps and access their range of profit-generating tools, visit their website at https://www.powr.io/one.

About Pluribus Technologies Corp.

Pluribus is a technology company that is a value-based acquirer of small, profitable business-to-business technology companies in a range of verticals and industries. Pluribus provides its acquisitions access to experienced sales and marketing resources, strategic partnership opportunities, a diverse portfolio of customers in different geographical markets and enabling technologies to create new revenue streams and provide the opportunity for these companies to grow in their respective markets. For more information, please visit:

https://www.pluribustechnologies.com/.

Contact:

Richard Adair

Chief Executive Officer

Pluribus Technologies Corp.

1 (800) 851-9383

SOURCE Pluribus Technologies Corp.