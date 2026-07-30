Plume Earns Highest Honor with Three Gold Stevie® Awards for Technology Excellence in AI, Product and Leadership

Plume Platform recognized as Domain Specific AI Platform of the Year in Telecom and New Product of the Year; CEO Dan Herscovici named Executive of the Year

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- Plume Design, Inc. ("Plume"), the global technology platform trusted by more than 450 Internet Service Providers (ISPs) across 58 countries, today announced it has been named the winner of three Gold Stevie® Awards, the highest possible recognition, in the third annual Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. The company earned Gold honors in the following categories:

Dan Herscovici Named Executive of the Year, Communication Technology (Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence) Plume Wins 3 Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence

Domain Specific AI Platform of the Year – Artificial Intelligence: Plume Platform (Telecom)

Plume Platform (Telecom) New Product of the Year – Communication Technology: Plume Platform

Plume Platform Executive of the Year – Communication Technology: Dan Herscovici, Chief Executive Officer

The Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of individuals, teams and organizations shaping the future of technology across all industry sectors.

"Winning three Gold Stevie Awards is a great validation of the strategy, products and team we've been building at Plume," said Mr. Herscovici. "These awards reflect the hard work of an incredibly talented global team that is reimagining what's possible for ISPs and the subscribers they serve. We set out to build the most intelligent, open platform in telecom; one that gives service providers the AI-driven tools to truly understand their networks and their customers. To have that vision recognized at the highest level by an independent panel of more than 180 industry judges is both humbling and energizing. We're just getting started."

"When I brought Sweepr to Plume, I had no shortage of options, but I chose Plume because of the platform being built here: one grounded in more than a decade of real-world network intelligence that is genuinely changing how ISPs operate and serve their subscribers," said Alan Coleman, Chief Product Officer of Plume and co-founder of Sweepr. "In the short time since we joined, the pace of progress has only confirmed that decision. These three Gold Stevie Awards validate the platform, Dan's leadership and the team turning that vision into results for ISPs and their subscribers every day."

Winners will be honored at a red carpet awards ceremony on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at the Pullman Paris Montparnasse in Paris, France, where they will be celebrated alongside winners of the 2026 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers, The International Business Awards® and the German Stevie® Awards.

More than 700 nominations from organizations of all sizes in 37 nations and territories were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of Tech-related categories, including Company of the Year, Educational or Research Institution of the Year, Technical Innovation of the Year, Technology Breakthrough of the Year, and more in a variety of industry groupings including Advertising, Marketing and PR, Aerospace Technology, Biotechnology, Business Technology, Healthcare Technology, among others. Plume is a winner in the Domain Specific AI Platform of the Year, New Product of the Year, and Executive of the Year categories for Communication Technology and Artificial Intelligence.

"We congratulate all of the winners in the third annual Stevie® Awards for Technology Excellence for their outstanding achievements," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. "Their innovations are helping shape the future of technology across every industry, and we look forward to celebrating their success on October 28."

The Plume Platform has redefined what an ISP technology platform can do. Grounded in more than a decade of continuous machine learning across real-world home networks, the platform's AI is trained on the complexity of actual subscriber environments at a scale no competitor can match: 600 million connected devices, 50 million homes, 58 countries and more than 450 ISP partners generating insights every day. That depth of operational intelligence is what separates Plume from every other platform in the telecom industry.

In addition, the Plume Platform is the only open, vendor-agnostic, carrier-grade Agentic AI orchestration offering purpose-built for ISP operations. It autonomously monitors network conditions, diagnoses issues and resolves subscriber problems across any network, any CPE and any AI model, transforming how service providers operate, compete and grow. By unifying network intelligence and AI-powered care orchestration across the complete subscriber lifecycle, from onboarding and engagement to proactive support and retention, the platform directly improves the metrics that matter most to operators: reduced churn, lower cost-to-serve, fewer truck rolls, increased digital engagement and higher average revenue per user. In an era when speed and price alone are no longer differentiators, the Plume Platform gives ISPs the intelligence and automation to build lasting subscriber confidence and improve quality of experience.

Dan Herscovici, who was appointed CEO in April 2025, has led a major transformation of Plume's strategy, culture and product direction. Under his leadership, Plume launched its open Agentic AI platform, completed a transformative strategic acquisition (Sweepr), earned Most Loved Workplace® Certification and was named to the 2026 Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list. Mr. Herscovici has instilled a customer-first, innovation-driven culture across the global organization while steering a clear strategic vision: helping ISPs move beyond transactional relationships to become true relationship managers for the connected home.

More than 180 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's honorees.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the list of 2026 Stevie winners are available at http://Tech.StevieAwards.com.

About Plume

Plume created the first managed WiFi platform for Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in 2016, enabling the company to scale across the globe and expand into managing the entire subscriber experience, including approximately 600 million connected devices, in 50 million homes, on behalf of more than 450 ISPs, across 58 countries. By integrating managed WiFi, cybersecurity and customer care, Plume created the first open, hardware-agnostic SaaS Subscriber Experience Platform for ISPs. Powered by an unmatched global dataset and AI optimization, the Plume Platform builds subscriber confidence through improved WiFi experiences, seamless new service implementation and proactive customer care. Plume's open-source framework OpenSync® is pre-integrated and supported on the leading silicon, CPE and platform SDKs, and supports leading industry standards like RDK-B and prplWave. Discover more at www.plume.com.

About the Stevie Awards

The Stevie® Awards, widely recognized as the world's premier business awards, are nicknamed the Stevies, derived from the Greek word stephanos, meaning "crowned." The Stevie Awards are conferred through nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

The Stevie Awards receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

SOURCE Plume Design, Inc.

Allison McArthur, [email protected], +1.661.599.8882