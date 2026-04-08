Plug In, Toronto: Green P Offers Free EV Charging for Earth Week as Network Reaches 500+ Stations

Nearly 80% of Torontonians are now living within 5 km of a Green P charger

TORONTO, April 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Toronto Parking Authority (TPA), which operates Green P and manages Canada's largest municipally owned EV charging network, has announced free charging across all 500+ of its stations in celebration of Earth Week. As EV adoption continues to increase, Green P is scaling infrastructure to ensure charging is accessible, convenient, and now, closer than you think.

Today, almost 80% of Torontonians live within 5 km of a Green P charger, making it easier than ever for drivers to find and use public charging.

Green P Offers Free EV Charging for Earth Week (CNW Group/The Toronto Parking Authority)

"EV adoption in Toronto has surged 380% in the last six years, yet we recognize that convenient access to charging stations remains a priority for drivers," said Jarrett McDonald, Vice President of Operations at Toronto Parking Authority. "By building a reliable, citywide charging network with our partners at Toronto Hydro, Flo and ChargePoint, we are positioning Toronto to be one of the most EV-accessible cities in Canada."

In line with the City of Toronto's TransformTO Net Zero Strategy, which targets 30% EV adoption by 20301, Green P understands the role that fast and reliable infrastructure will play in reaching that goal and has plans to add hundreds of new chargers over the next two years alone.

Fast Statistics

With 500+ EV charging stations across Toronto and the GTA, Green P makes it easy to plug in with convenient access to both on-street and off-street parking.

In 2026, Green P will integrate EV charging directly into the Green P App, already used by 3 million drivers, allowing them to find nearby chargers, start a session, and monitor their charge, all from one place.

To support EV adoption, there are significant incentives, including the Federal Electric Vehicle Affordability Program, offering drivers up to $5,000 per vehicle 2 .

. The first ultrafast 100kW Level 3 chargers, the fastest on the Green P network, are launching at Carpark 43 in 2026.

10 additional on-street Level 2 chargers are launching by the end of Q2 2026, with hundreds more planned over the next two years.

Level 2 and Level 3 fast charging are currently available across the entire network.

To celebrate, Green P is offering free EV charging from April 20th to April 24th, which will coincide with Earth Week. The promotion will include all 500+ EV stations and offer drivers an opportunity to experience the network firsthand.

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1 City of Toronto. Electric Vehicles. https://www.toronto.ca 2 City of Toronto. Electric Vehicles. https://www.toronto.ca

What to Expect at the Charger During Free EV Charging Week

Drivers can access free charging through the Flo or ChargePoint apps, by credit card, or with an RFID card at any Green P Level 2 or Level 3 stations during Free EV Charging Week. Charging is free, though standard parking fees apply where applicable. Free charging runs from 12:00 a.m. EST on April 20 to 11:59 p.m. EST on April 24.

The network is ready for you. From April 20 to April 24, the charge is free. Plug in, Toronto! Visit parking.greenp.com/ev-charging to learn more and find your nearest charging station.

"Toronto's EV network is here, and closer than ever to your home or workplace," said Jarrett McDonald, Vice President of Operations at Toronto Parking Authority. "Free EV Charging Week is the perfect opportunity for drivers to experience just how effortless it is to plug in and charge up. With more than 500 stations across the city, there has never been a better time to experience the convenience of Toronto's expanding EV network."

About Toronto Parking Authority

Toronto Parking Authority (TPA) is North America's largest municipally-owned operator of commercial parking and manages Bike Share Toronto, North America's third largest bike share program. TPA's vision is to become the world's best provider of sustainable parking, bike share and last-mile mobility experiences for our customers, our partners, and our city.

High-res images can be found here.

SOURCE The Toronto Parking Authority

Media Contacts: TPA - Rita Mezzanotte, [email protected], 416 271-0667; Anneliese Diamantopoulos, [email protected], 905 580-1692