Plaza Retail REIT Announces the Election of its Board of Trustees

Plaza Retail REIT

May 24, 2024, 14:00 ET

FREDERICTON, NB, May 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Plaza Retail REIT ("Plaza") (TSX: PLZ.UN) is pleased to announce that all of the trustee nominees proposed for election in its management information circular dated April 8, 2024 were elected at Plaza's annual and special meeting of unitholders held on May 23, 2024 (the "Meeting").   The detailed results of the votes are as follows:  

Candidate

Votes For

% For

Votes
Withheld

%
Withheld 

Earl Brewer

42,111,998

97.53 %

1,066,479

2.47 %

Stephen Johnson

42,031,132

97.34 %

1,147,345

2.66 %

Jane Marshall

42,061,831

97.41 %

1,116,646

2.59 %

Doug McGregor

42,972,851

99.52 %

205,626

0.48 %

Lynda Savoie

43,003,767

99.60 %

174,710

0.40 %

Susan Taves

43,002,637

99.59 %

175,840

0.41 %

Michael Zakuta

43,001,640

99.59 %

176,837

0.41 %

Voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting are available on Plaza's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT PLAZA

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at March 31, 2024 includes interests in 230 properties totaling approximately 8.9 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Plaza's portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets and is predominantly occupied by national tenants with a focus on the essential needs, value and convenience market segments.  For more information, please visit www.plaza.ca.

For further information: Michael Zakuta, President & Chief Executive Officer, Plaza Retail REIT, Tel: 514.919.5041; Jason Parravano, Chief Operating Officer, Plaza Retail REIT, Tel: 514.268.8615; Jim Drake, Chief Financial Officer, Plaza Retail REIT, Tel: 902.483.4064

