Plaza Retail REIT Announces the Election of its Board of Trustees
May 24, 2024, 14:00 ET
FREDERICTON, NB, May 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Plaza Retail REIT ("Plaza") (TSX: PLZ.UN) is pleased to announce that all of the trustee nominees proposed for election in its management information circular dated April 8, 2024 were elected at Plaza's annual and special meeting of unitholders held on May 23, 2024 (the "Meeting"). The detailed results of the votes are as follows:
|
Candidate
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes
|
%
|
Earl Brewer
|
42,111,998
|
97.53 %
|
1,066,479
|
2.47 %
|
Stephen Johnson
|
42,031,132
|
97.34 %
|
1,147,345
|
2.66 %
|
Jane Marshall
|
42,061,831
|
97.41 %
|
1,116,646
|
2.59 %
|
Doug McGregor
|
42,972,851
|
99.52 %
|
205,626
|
0.48 %
|
Lynda Savoie
|
43,003,767
|
99.60 %
|
174,710
|
0.40 %
|
Susan Taves
|
43,002,637
|
99.59 %
|
175,840
|
0.41 %
|
Michael Zakuta
|
43,001,640
|
99.59 %
|
176,837
|
0.41 %
Voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting are available on Plaza's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at March 31, 2024 includes interests in 230 properties totaling approximately 8.9 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Plaza's portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets and is predominantly occupied by national tenants with a focus on the essential needs, value and convenience market segments. For more information, please visit www.plaza.ca.
For further information: Michael Zakuta, President & Chief Executive Officer, Plaza Retail REIT, Tel: 514.919.5041; Jason Parravano, Chief Operating Officer, Plaza Retail REIT, Tel: 514.268.8615; Jim Drake, Chief Financial Officer, Plaza Retail REIT, Tel: 902.483.4064
