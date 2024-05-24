Plaza Retail REIT Announces the Election of its Board of Trustees

FREDERICTON, NB, May 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Plaza Retail REIT ("Plaza") (TSX: PLZ.UN) is pleased to announce that all of the trustee nominees proposed for election in its management information circular dated April 8, 2024 were elected at Plaza's annual and special meeting of unitholders held on May 23, 2024 (the "Meeting"). The detailed results of the votes are as follows:

Candidate Votes For % For Votes

Withheld %

Withheld Earl Brewer 42,111,998 97.53 % 1,066,479 2.47 % Stephen Johnson 42,031,132 97.34 % 1,147,345 2.66 % Jane Marshall 42,061,831 97.41 % 1,116,646 2.59 % Doug McGregor 42,972,851 99.52 % 205,626 0.48 % Lynda Savoie 43,003,767 99.60 % 174,710 0.40 % Susan Taves 43,002,637 99.59 % 175,840 0.41 % Michael Zakuta 43,001,640 99.59 % 176,837 0.41 %

Voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting are available on Plaza's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

ABOUT PLAZA

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at March 31, 2024 includes interests in 230 properties totaling approximately 8.9 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Plaza's portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets and is predominantly occupied by national tenants with a focus on the essential needs, value and convenience market segments. For more information, please visit www.plaza.ca.

SOURCE Plaza Retail REIT

For further information: Michael Zakuta, President & Chief Executive Officer, Plaza Retail REIT, Tel: 514.919.5041; Jason Parravano, Chief Operating Officer, Plaza Retail REIT, Tel: 514.268.8615; Jim Drake, Chief Financial Officer, Plaza Retail REIT, Tel: 902.483.4064