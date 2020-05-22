Plaza Retail REIT Announces the Election of its Board of Trustees

Plaza Retail REIT

May 22, 2020, 12:00 ET

FREDERICTON, May 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Plaza Retail REIT ("Plaza") (TSX: PLZ.UN) is pleased to announce that all of the trustee nominees proposed for election in its management information circular dated April 13, 2020 were elected at Plaza's annual meeting of unitholders held virtually on May 21, 2020 (the "Meeting").   The detailed results of the votes are as follows:  

Candidate

Votes For

% For

Votes
Withheld

% Withheld

Earl Brewer

33,763,278

99.14%

292,512

0.86%

Stephen Johnson

34,031,914

99.93%

23,876

0.07%

Denis Losier

34,000,351

99.84%

55,439

0.16%

Jane Marshall

33,974,924

99.76%

80,866

0.24%

Barbara Trenholm

33,982,199

99.78%

73,591

0.22%

Michael Zakuta

34,032,182

99.93%

23,608

0.07%

Voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT PLAZA

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at March 31, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.4 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Plaza's portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets and is predominantly occupied by national tenants.  For more information, please visit www.plaza.ca.

For further information: Kim Sharpe, Director of Business Development, Plaza Retail REIT, Tel: 506.476.4855

