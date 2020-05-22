Plaza Retail REIT Announces the Election of its Board of Trustees

FREDERICTON, May 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Plaza Retail REIT ("Plaza") (TSX: PLZ.UN) is pleased to announce that all of the trustee nominees proposed for election in its management information circular dated April 13, 2020 were elected at Plaza's annual meeting of unitholders held virtually on May 21, 2020 (the "Meeting"). The detailed results of the votes are as follows:

Candidate Votes For % For Votes

Withheld % Withheld Earl Brewer 33,763,278 99.14% 292,512 0.86% Stephen Johnson 34,031,914 99.93% 23,876 0.07% Denis Losier 34,000,351 99.84% 55,439 0.16% Jane Marshall 33,974,924 99.76% 80,866 0.24% Barbara Trenholm 33,982,199 99.78% 73,591 0.22% Michael Zakuta 34,032,182 99.93% 23,608 0.07%

Voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

ABOUT PLAZA

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at March 31, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.4 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Plaza's portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets and is predominantly occupied by national tenants. For more information, please visit www.plaza.ca.

For further information: Kim Sharpe, Director of Business Development, Plaza Retail REIT, Tel: 506.476.4855

