Plaza Retail REIT Announces the Election of its Board of Trustees
May 22, 2020, 12:00 ET
FREDERICTON, May 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Plaza Retail REIT ("Plaza") (TSX: PLZ.UN) is pleased to announce that all of the trustee nominees proposed for election in its management information circular dated April 13, 2020 were elected at Plaza's annual meeting of unitholders held virtually on May 21, 2020 (the "Meeting"). The detailed results of the votes are as follows:
|
Candidate
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes
|
% Withheld
|
Earl Brewer
|
33,763,278
|
99.14%
|
292,512
|
0.86%
|
Stephen Johnson
|
34,031,914
|
99.93%
|
23,876
|
0.07%
|
Denis Losier
|
34,000,351
|
99.84%
|
55,439
|
0.16%
|
Jane Marshall
|
33,974,924
|
99.76%
|
80,866
|
0.24%
|
Barbara Trenholm
|
33,982,199
|
99.78%
|
73,591
|
0.22%
|
Michael Zakuta
|
34,032,182
|
99.93%
|
23,608
|
0.07%
Voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
ABOUT PLAZA
Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at March 31, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.4 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Plaza's portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets and is predominantly occupied by national tenants. For more information, please visit www.plaza.ca.
SOURCE Plaza Retail REIT
For further information: Kim Sharpe, Director of Business Development, Plaza Retail REIT, Tel: 506.476.4855
