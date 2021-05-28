Plaza Retail REIT Announces the Election of its Board of Trustees

News provided by

Plaza Retail REIT

May 28, 2021, 12:00 ET

FREDERICTON,  NB, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Plaza Retail REIT ("Plaza") (TSX:PLZ.UN) is pleased to announce that all of the trustee nominees proposed for election in its management information circular dated April 13, 2021 were elected at Plaza's annual and special meeting of unitholders held virtually on May 27, 2021 (the "Meeting").   The detailed results of the votes are as follows:  

Candidate

Votes For

% For

Votes
Withheld

% Withheld

Earl Brewer

45,991,314

99.70%

138,955

0.30%

Stephen Johnson

45,586,731

98.82%

543,538

1.18%

Jane Marshall

45,982,272

99.68%

147,997

0.32%

Doug McGregor

46,048,936

99.82%

81,333

0.18%

Lynda Savoie

46,000,808

99.72%

129,461

0.28%

Barbara Trenholm

45,509,038

98.65%

621,231

1.35%

Michael Zakuta

45,955,013

99.62%

175,256

0.38%

Voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT PLAZA

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at March 31, 2021 includes interests in 266 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Plaza's portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets and is predominantly occupied by national tenants.  For more information, please visit www.plaza.ca.

SOURCE Plaza Retail REIT

For further information: Michael Zakuta, President & Chief Executive Officer, Plaza Retail REIT, Tel: 514.457.7007; Jim Drake, Chief Financial Officer, Plaza Retail REIT, Tel: 902.483.4064

Related Links

www.plaza.ca

Organization Profile

Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza Retail REIT is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada, with total assets of +/- $1.0 billion. Plaza's properties include a mix of strip plazas, stand-alone small box retail outlets and enclosed shopping centres,...