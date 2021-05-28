Plaza Retail REIT Announces the Election of its Board of Trustees

FREDERICTON, NB, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Plaza Retail REIT ("Plaza") (TSX:PLZ.UN) is pleased to announce that all of the trustee nominees proposed for election in its management information circular dated April 13, 2021 were elected at Plaza's annual and special meeting of unitholders held virtually on May 27, 2021 (the "Meeting"). The detailed results of the votes are as follows:

Candidate Votes For % For Votes

Withheld % Withheld Earl Brewer 45,991,314 99.70% 138,955 0.30% Stephen Johnson 45,586,731 98.82% 543,538 1.18% Jane Marshall 45,982,272 99.68% 147,997 0.32% Doug McGregor 46,048,936 99.82% 81,333 0.18% Lynda Savoie 46,000,808 99.72% 129,461 0.28% Barbara Trenholm 45,509,038 98.65% 621,231 1.35% Michael Zakuta 45,955,013 99.62% 175,256 0.38%

Voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

ABOUT PLAZA

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at March 31, 2021 includes interests in 266 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Plaza's portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets and is predominantly occupied by national tenants. For more information, please visit www.plaza.ca.

For further information: Michael Zakuta, President & Chief Executive Officer, Plaza Retail REIT, Tel: 514.457.7007; Jim Drake, Chief Financial Officer, Plaza Retail REIT, Tel: 902.483.4064

