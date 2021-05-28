Plaza Retail REIT Announces the Election of its Board of Trustees
May 28, 2021, 12:00 ET
FREDERICTON, NB, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Plaza Retail REIT ("Plaza") (TSX:PLZ.UN) is pleased to announce that all of the trustee nominees proposed for election in its management information circular dated April 13, 2021 were elected at Plaza's annual and special meeting of unitholders held virtually on May 27, 2021 (the "Meeting"). The detailed results of the votes are as follows:
|
Candidate
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes
|
% Withheld
|
Earl Brewer
|
45,991,314
|
99.70%
|
138,955
|
0.30%
|
Stephen Johnson
|
45,586,731
|
98.82%
|
543,538
|
1.18%
|
Jane Marshall
|
45,982,272
|
99.68%
|
147,997
|
0.32%
|
Doug McGregor
|
46,048,936
|
99.82%
|
81,333
|
0.18%
|
Lynda Savoie
|
46,000,808
|
99.72%
|
129,461
|
0.28%
|
Barbara Trenholm
|
45,509,038
|
98.65%
|
621,231
|
1.35%
|
Michael Zakuta
|
45,955,013
|
99.62%
|
175,256
|
0.38%
Voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
ABOUT PLAZA
Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at March 31, 2021 includes interests in 266 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Plaza's portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets and is predominantly occupied by national tenants. For more information, please visit www.plaza.ca.
For further information: Michael Zakuta, President & Chief Executive Officer, Plaza Retail REIT, Tel: 514.457.7007; Jim Drake, Chief Financial Officer, Plaza Retail REIT, Tel: 902.483.4064
