Plaza Retail REIT Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

FREDERICTON, NB, Aug. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Plaza Retail REIT (TSX: PLZ.UN) ("Plaza" or the "REIT") today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

"We made significant progress on our robust development program during the quarter, which will contribute to Plaza's growth going forward", said Michael Zakuta, President and CEO. "To fund these projects, provide additional financial flexibility, and improve the quality of our portfolio, we sold select non-core assets at attractive prices. In addition to strong investor demand for our assets, we are also experiencing strong demand from our tenants, with continued record committed occupancy and healthy lease renewal spreads. We remain very optimistic about the future of our business of defensive retail, focused on essential-needs, value and convenience offerings."

Summary of Selected IFRS Financial Results (CAD$000s, except percentages) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 $ Change % Change Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 $ Change % Change

















Revenues $28,463 $27,754 $709 2.6 % $56,808 $55,658 $1,150 2.1 %

















Net property operating income (NOI)(1) $17,643 $17,705 ($62) (0.3 %) $34,458 $34,835 ($377) (1.1 %)

















Net change in fair value of investment properties ($827) ($6,396) $5,569 - $447 $6,038 ($5,591) --

















Profit and total comprehensive income for the period $12,985 $6,968 $6,017 - $20,736 $32,800 ($12,064) --



















(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures defined here and in Part I and VII of the Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") ending June 30, 2023 for more information on each non-GAAP financial measure.



Quarterly Highlights

NOI was $17.6 million , consistent with the same period in 2022. The increase in NOI from acquisitions, developments, and properties transferred to income-producing in 2022 and 2023 was offset by a decrease in NOI from properties sold.

was , consistent with the same period in 2022. The increase in NOI from acquisitions, developments, and properties transferred to income-producing in 2022 and 2023 was offset by a decrease in NOI from properties sold. Profit and total comprehensive income for the current quarter was $13.0 million compared to $7.0 million in the same period in the prior year. The increase was mainly due to the change in the fair value of investment properties. The current quarter change was driven by minor cost overruns on certain projects.

Year-To-Date Highlights

NOI was $34.5 million , down $377 thousand (1.1%) from the same period in 2022. NOI was impacted by an increase in NOI from acquisitions, developments and properties transferred to income producing in 2022 and 2023, offset by an allowance provided to a tenant in consideration of delayed delivery of premises at a development property, and a decrease in NOI from properties sold.

was , down (1.1%) from the same period in 2022. NOI was impacted by an increase in NOI from acquisitions, developments and properties transferred to income producing in 2022 and 2023, offset by an allowance provided to a tenant in consideration of delayed delivery of premises at a development property, and a decrease in NOI from properties sold. Profit and total comprehensive income for the current year to date was $20.7 million compared to $32.8 million in the same period in the prior year. The decrease was mainly due to an increase in the fair value of investment properties of $447 thousand in the current year compared to a fair value increase of $6.0 million in the same period in the prior year. The fair value change was mainly due to more significant fair value increases recognized in the prior year, compared to more stabilized values this year. Profit was also impacted by a decrease in the share of profit of associates relating to the non-cash fair value adjustment of the underlying properties in the current year, an increase in administrative expenses and finance costs, an increase in investment and other income due to higher fees from additional leasing and development activity, along with changes in non-cash fair value adjustments relating to interest rate swaps, the Class B exchangeable LP units, and convertible debentures.

Summary of Selected Non-IFRS Financial Results (CAD$000s, except

percentages, units

repurchased and per unit

amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 $ Change % Change Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 $ Change % Change

















FFO(1) $10,689 $10,264 $425 4.1 % $20,066 $20,420 ($354) (1.7 %) FFO per unit(1) $0.096 $0.100 ($0.004) (4.0 %) $0.187 $0.198 ($0.011) (5.6 %) FFO payout ratio(1) 73.0 % 70.2 % n/a 4.0 % 75.8 % 70.6 % n/a 7.4 %

















AFFO(1) $7,807 $8,302 ($495) (6.0 %) $15,936 $17,382 ($1,446) (8.3 %) AFFO per unit(1) $0.070 $0.081 ($0.011) (13.6 %) $0.148 $0.169 ($0.021) (12.4 %) AFFO payout ratio(1) 100.0 % 86.8 % n/a 15.2 % 95.5 % 83.0 % n/a 15.1 %

















Same-asset NOI(1) $17,104 $17,068 $36 0.2 % $33,690 $33,517 $173 0.5 %

















Normal course issuer bid –

units repurchased 7,718 2,990 n/a n/a 11,573 5,100 n/a n/a

















Committed occupancy –

including non-consolidated

investments(2)







97.6 % 96.6 % n/a 1.0 % Same-asset committed

occupancy(3)







97.4 % 96.6 % n/a 0.8 %



















(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures defined here and in Part I and VII of the MD&A ending June 30, 2023 for more information on each non-GAAP financial measure. (2) Excludes properties under development. (3) Same-asset committed occupancy excludes properties under development and non-consolidated investments.



Quarterly Highlights

FFO & AFFO : For the three months ended June 30, 2023 , FFO per unit decreased by $0.004 (4.0%) compared to the same period in the prior year. FFO was impacted by an increase in NOI from acquisitions, developments and properties transferred to income producing in 2022 and 2023, an increase in investment and other income due to higher fees from additional leasing and development activity, offset by an increase in administrative expenses, and a decrease in NOI from properties sold. AFFO per unit decreased by $0.011 (13.6%) compared to the same period in the prior year due to the changes in FFO noted above, as well as increased leasing costs from additional leasing activity, and increased maintenance capital expenditures.

: For the three months ended , FFO per unit decreased by (4.0%) compared to the same period in the prior year. FFO was impacted by an increase in NOI from acquisitions, developments and properties transferred to income producing in 2022 and 2023, an increase in investment and other income due to higher fees from additional leasing and development activity, offset by an increase in administrative expenses, and a decrease in NOI from properties sold. AFFO per unit decreased by (13.6%) compared to the same period in the prior year due to the changes in FFO noted above, as well as increased leasing costs from additional leasing activity, and increased maintenance capital expenditures. Same-asset NOI increased by $36 thousand , 0.2% due to lease-up and rent escalations over the same period in the prior year, partially offset by an increase in operating expenses.

Year-To-Date Highlights

FFO & AFFO : For the six months ended June 30, 2023 , FFO per unit decreased by $0.011 , 5.6% compared to the same period in the prior year. FFO was impacted by an increase in same-asset NOI due to rent escalations and renewals across the portfolio, an increase in NOI from acquisitions, developments and properties transferred to income producing properties in 2022 and 2023, an increase in investment and other income due to higher fees from additional leasing and development activity, offset by an allowance provided to a tenant in consideration of delayed delivery of premises at a development property, an increase in finance and administrative expenses, and a decrease in NOI from properties sold. AFFO per unit decreased by $0.021 (12.4%) compared to the same period in the prior year due to the changes in FFO noted above, as well as increased leasing costs from additional leasing activity, and increased maintenance capital expenditures.

: For the six months ended , FFO per unit decreased by , 5.6% compared to the same period in the prior year. FFO was impacted by an increase in same-asset NOI due to rent escalations and renewals across the portfolio, an increase in NOI from acquisitions, developments and properties transferred to income producing properties in 2022 and 2023, an increase in investment and other income due to higher fees from additional leasing and development activity, offset by an allowance provided to a tenant in consideration of delayed delivery of premises at a development property, an increase in finance and administrative expenses, and a decrease in NOI from properties sold. AFFO per unit decreased by (12.4%) compared to the same period in the prior year due to the changes in FFO noted above, as well as increased leasing costs from additional leasing activity, and increased maintenance capital expenditures. Same-asset NOI increased by $173 thousand (0.5%) due to lease-up and rent escalations over the same period in the prior year, partially offset by an increase in operating expenses.

FFO and AFFO per unit, for both the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, were also impacted by the issue of 8.548 million trust units in March 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including FFO, AFFO and same-asset NOI. These measures are commonly used by entities in the real estate industry as useful metrics for measuring performance. However, they do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other publicly traded entities. These measures should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. For further explanation of non-GAAP measures and their usefulness in assessing Plaza's performance, please refer to the section "Basis of Presentation" in Part I and the section "Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures" in Part VII of the REIT's Management's Discussion and Analysis as at June 30, 2023, which can be found on Plaza's website at www.plaza.ca and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP measures FFO, AFFO, and NOI to the most comparable IFRS measures.

Funds from Operations (FFO) and Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)

Plaza's summary of FFO and AFFO for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 is presented below:

(000s – except per unit amounts and percentage data,

unaudited) 3 Months

Ended June 30,

2023 3 Months

Ended June 30,

2022 Change

over

Prior

Period 6 Months

Ended June 30,

2023 6 Months

Ended June 30,

2022 Change

over

Prior

Period Profit and total comprehensive income for the period

attributable to unitholders $ 12,936 $ 7,024

$ 20,634 $ 32,586

Incremental leasing costs included in administrative expenses(7) 453 532

737 871

Amortization of debenture issuance costs(8) (19) (121)

(105) (241)

Distributions on Class B exchangeable LP units included

in finance costs 81 84

164 167

Deferred income taxes (459) (305)

24 661

Land lease principal repayments (200) (194)

(399) (388)

Fair value adjustment to restricted and deferred units (56) (269)

(156) (158)

Fair value adjustment to investment properties 827 6,396

(447) (6,038)

Fair value adjustment to investments(9) (90) 833

572 (1,557)

Fair value adjustment to Class B exchangeable LP units (232) (1,072)

(601) (631)

Fair value adjustment to convertible debentures (753) (883)

(208) (723)

Fair value adjustment to interest rate swaps (1,980) (1,678)

(528) (4,225)

Fair value adjustment to right-of-use land lease assets 200 194

399 388

Equity accounting adjustment(10) (19) (114)

(25) (300)

Non-controlling interest adjustment(6) - (163)

5 8

FFO(1) $ 10,689 $ 10,264 $ 425 $ 20,066 $ 20,420 $ (354) FFO change over prior period - %



4.1 %



(1.7 %)













FFO(1) $ 10,689 $ 10,264

$ 20,066 $ 20,420

Non-cash revenue – straight-line rent(5) 44 19

(11) 134

Leasing costs – existing properties(2) (5) (11) (2,336) (1,760)

(3,441) (2,851)

Maintenance capital expenditures – existing properties(12) (590) (234)

(678) (360)

Non-controlling interest adjustment(6) - 13

- 39

AFFO(1) $ 7,807 $ 8,302 $ (495) $ 15,936 $ 17,382 $(1,446) AFFO change over prior period - %



(6.0 %)



(8.3 %)













Weighted average units outstanding – basic(1)(3) 111,530 103,005

107,407 103,005

FFO per unit – basic(1) $ 0.096 $ 0.100 (4.0 %) $ 0.187 $ 0.198 (5.6 %) AFFO per unit – basic(1) $ 0.070 $ 0.081 (13.6 %) $ 0.148 $ 0.169 (12.4 %)













Gross distribution to unitholders(1)(4) $ 7,807 $ 7,210

$ 15,214 $ 14,419

FFO payout ratio – basic(1) 73.0 % 70.2 %

75.8 % 70.6 %

AFFO payout ratio – basic(1) 100.0 % 86.8 %

95.5 % 83.0 %















FFO(1) $ 10,689 $ 10,264

$ 20,066 $ 20,420

Interest on dilutive convertible debentures 178 779

354 1,550

FFO – diluted(1) $ 10,867 $ 11,043 $ (176) $ 20,420 $ 21,970 $(1,550) Diluted weighted average units outstanding(1)(3) 114,060 113,899

109,938 113,898















AFFO(1) $ 7,807 $ 8,302

$ 15,936 $ 17,382

Interest on dilutive convertible debentures 178 779

354 1,550

AFFO – diluted(1) $ 7,985 $ 9,081 $(1,096) $ 16,290 $ 18,932 $(2,642) Diluted weighted average units outstanding(1)(3) 114,060 113,899

109,938 113,898















FFO per unit – diluted(1) $ 0.095 $ 0.097 (2.1 %) $ 0.186 $ 0.193 (3.6 %) AFFO per unit – diluted(1) $ 0.070 $ 0.080 (12.5 %) $ 0.148 $ 0.166 (10.8 %)

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures defined here and in Part I and VII of the REIT's MD&A ending June 30, 2023 for more information on each non-GAAP financial measure. (2) Based on actuals. (3) Includes Class B exchangeable LP units. (4) Includes distributions on Class B exchangeable LP units. (5) Includes proportionate share of revenue and expenditures at equity-accounted investments. (6) The non-controlling interest ("NCI") adjustment, includes adjustments required to translate the profit and total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to NCI of $49 thousand and $102 thousand for the three and six months ending June 30, 2023, respectively (June 30, 2022 – ($56) thousand and $214 thousand, respectively) to FFO and AFFO for the NCI. (7) Incremental leasing costs included in administrative expenses include leasing costs of salaried leasing staff directly attributed to signed leases that would otherwise be capitalized if incurred from external sources. These costs are excluded from FFO in accordance with RealPAC's definition of FFO. (8) Amortization of debenture issuance costs is deducted on a straight-line basis over the remaining term of the related convertible debentures, in accordance with RealPAC. (9) Fair value adjustment to investments relate to the unrealized change in fair value of equity accounted entities which are excluded from FFO in accordance with RealPAC's definition of FFO. (10) Equity accounting adjustment for interest rate swaps includes the change in non-cash fair value adjustments relating to interest rate swaps held by equity accounted entities, which are excluded from FFO in accordance with RealPAC's definition of FFO. (11) Leasing costs – existing properties include internal and external leasing costs except to the extent that leasing costs relate to development projects, in accordance with RealPAC's definition of AFFO. See the Gross Capital Additions Including Leasing Fees note on page 28 of the MD&A. (12) Maintenance capital expenditures – existing properties include expenditures related to sustaining and maintaining existing space, in accordance with RealPAC's definition of AFFO. See the Gross Capital Additions Including Leasing Fees note on page 28 of the MD&A.



Net Property Operating Income (NOI) and Same-Asset Net Property Operating Income (Same-Asset NOI)

(000s) 3 Months Ended June 30, 2023 (unaudited) 3 Months Ended June 30, 2022 (unaudited) 6 Months Ended June 30, 2023 (unaudited) 6 Months Ended June 30, 2022 (unaudited) Same-asset NOI(1) $ 17,104 $ 17,068 $ 33,690 $ 33,517 Developments and redevelopments transferred to income

producing in 2022 & 2023 ($3.9 million stabilized NOI) 856 693 1,642 1,359 NOI from acquisitions, properties currently under development

and redevelopment ($6.4 million stabilized NOI) 499 328 428 445 Straight-line rent (44) (19) 11 (134) Administrative expenses charged to NOI (1,107) (983) (1,931) (1,712) Lease termination revenue - - - 105 Properties disposed 196 607 531 1,217 Other 139 11 87 38 Total NOI(1) $ 17,643 $ 17,705 $ 34,458 $ 34,835













(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures defined here and in Part I and VII of the REIT's MD&A for more information on each non-GAAP financial measure.



Debt to Gross Assets

Debt to gross assets(1) (000s)

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 Total debt including land leases(1)(2)

$ 657,013 $ 708,697 $ 692,892 Less: land leases

(64,807) (65,206) (65,598) Total debt excluding land leases

$ 592,206 $ 643,491 $ 627,294









Total gross assets excluding derivative asset

$ 1,257,355 $ 1,265,882 $ 1,244,353 Less: land leases

(64,807) (65,206) (65,598) Total gross assets excluding land leases

$ 1,192,548 $ 1,200,676 $ 1,178,755 Debt to gross assets including land leases(1)

52.3 % 56.0 % 55.7 % Debt to gross assets excluding land leases(1)

49.7 % 53.6 % 53.2 %























(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures in Part I and VII of the REIT's MD&A for more information on each non-GAAP financial measure. (2) Total debt includes current and long-term debt defined for this purpose as mortgage bonds, mortgages payable, derivative liabilities, face value of convertible debentures, non-convertible debentures, notes payable, land lease liabilities and bank indebtedness.



Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to Plaza's operations, prospects, outlook, condition and the environment in which it operates, including with respect to Plaza's outlook or expectations regarding the future of its business. Forward-looking statements are not future guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Plaza to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed, implied or projected by forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including but not limited to impacts on the business, operations and financial condition of the REIT, its tenants and the economy in general; changes in economic, retail, capital market, or debt market conditions, including recessions and changes in, or the extent of changes in, interest rates and the rate of inflation; supply chain constraints; competitive real estate conditions; any unforeseen impacts from new or renewed pandemic conditions and others described in Plaza's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022 and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the six months ended June 30, 2023 which can be obtained on the REIT's website at www.plaza.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of expectations and assumptions made in light of management's experience and perceptions of historical trends and current conditions, including that progress continues on Plaza's development program, the strength of Plaza's tenant base, that tenant demand for space continues and that Plaza is able to lease or re-lease space at anticipated rents. Although based upon information currently available to management and what management believes are reasonable expectations and assumptions, there can be no assurances that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Plaza undertakes no obligation to publicly update any such statements, except as required by law. These cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Further Information

Information appearing in this press release is a select summary of results. A more detailed analysis of the REIT's financial and operating results is included in the REIT's Management's Discussion and Analysis and Consolidated Financial Statements, which can be found on the REIT's website at www.plaza.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Conference Call

Michael Zakuta, President and CEO, and Jim Drake, CFO, will host a conference call for the investment community on Friday, August 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EDT. The call-in numbers for participants are 1-416-764-8659 (local Toronto) or 1-902-704-0254 (local Halifax) or 1-888-664-6392 (toll free, within North America).

A replay of the call will be available until August 11, 2023. To access the replay, dial 1-416-764-8677 (local Toronto) or 1-888-390-0541 (Passcode: 259361). The audio replay will also be available for download on the REIT's website for 90 days following the conference call.

About Plaza

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at June 30, 2023 includes interests in 234 properties totaling approximately 8.8 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Plaza's portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets and is predominantly occupied by national tenants. For more information, please visit www.plaza.ca.

