Plaza Retail REIT Announces October 2024 Distribution

FREDERICTON, NB, Oct. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Plaza Retail REIT ("Plaza") (TSX: PLZ.UN) today announced its October 2024 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.02333 per unit ($0.28 annualized). The October distribution will be payable on November 15, 2024 to unitholders of record as at October 31, 2024.

ABOUT PLAZA

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at June 30, 2024 includes interests in 225 properties totaling approximately 8.9 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Plaza's portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets and is predominantly occupied by national tenants with a focus on the essential needs, value and convenience market segments. For more information, please visit www.plaza.ca .

