Plaza Retail REIT Announces May 2022 Distribution

FREDERICTON, NB, May 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Plaza Retail REIT ("Plaza") (TSX: PLZ.UN) today announced its May 2022 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.02333 per unit ($0.28 annualized). The May distribution will be payable on June 15, 2022 to unitholders of record as at May 31, 2022.

ABOUT PLAZA

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at March 31, 2022 includes interests in 255 properties totaling approximately 8.7 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Plaza's portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets and is predominantly occupied by national tenants. For more information, please visit www.plaza.ca.

