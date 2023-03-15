Plaza Retail REIT Announces March 2023 Distribution

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

FREDERICTON, NB, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Plaza Retail REIT ("Plaza") (TSX: PLZ.UN) today announced its March 2023 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.02333 per unit ($0.28 annualized). The March distribution will be payable on April 17, 2023 to unitholders of record as at March 31, 2023.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2022 includes interests in 251 properties totaling approximately 8.8 million square feet across Canada, as well as additional lands held for development. Plaza's portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets and is predominantly occupied by national tenants, with a focus on the essential needs, value and convenience market segments. For more information, please visit www.plaza.ca.

