Plaza Retail REIT Announces March 2021 Distribution

FREDERICTON, NB, March 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Plaza Retail REIT ("Plaza") (TSX: PLZ.UN) today announced its March 2021 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.02333 per unit ($0.28 annualized). The March distribution will be payable on April 15, 2021 to unitholders of record as at March 31, 2021.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2020 includes interests in 268 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Plaza's portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets and is predominantly occupied by national tenants. For more information, please visit www.plaza.ca.

