Plaza Retail REIT Announces June 2024 Distribution

FREDERICTON, NB, June 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Plaza Retail REIT ("Plaza") (TSX: PLZ.UN) today announced its June 2024 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.02333 per unit ($0.28 annualized). The June distribution will be payable on July 15, 2024 to unitholders of record as at June 28, 2024.

ABOUT PLAZA

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at March 31, 2024 includes interests in 230 properties totaling approximately 8.9 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Plaza's portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets and is predominantly occupied by national tenants with a focus on the essential needs, value and convenience market segments. For more information, please visit www.plaza.ca .

