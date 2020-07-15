Plaza Retail REIT Announces July 2020 Distribution

FREDERICTON, NB, July 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Plaza Retail REIT ("Plaza") (TSX: PLZ.UN) today announced its July 2020 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.02333 per unit ($0.28 annualized). The July distribution will be payable on August 17, 2020 to unitholders of record as at July 31, 2020.

ABOUT PLAZA

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at March 31, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.4 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Plaza's portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets and is predominantly occupied by national tenants. For more information, please visit www.plaza.ca.

For further information: Kim Sharpe, Director of Business Development, Tel: 506.476.4855

