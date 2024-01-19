Plaza Retail REIT Announces January 2024 Distribution

FREDERICTON, NB, Jan. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Plaza Retail REIT ("Plaza") (TSX: PLZ.UN) today announced its January 2024 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.02333 per unit ($0.28 annualized). The January distribution will be payable on February 15, 2024 to unitholders of record as at January 31, 2024.

ABOUT PLAZA

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2023 included interests in 233 properties totaling approximately 8.9 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Plaza's portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets predominantly occupied by national tenants with a focus on the essential needs, value and convenience market segments. For more information, please visit www.plaza.ca .

SOURCE Plaza Retail REIT

For further information: Michael Zakuta, President & Chief Executive Officer, Plaza Retail REIT, Tel: 514.919.5041; Jim Drake, Chief Financial Officer, Plaza Retail REIT, Tel: 902.483.4064