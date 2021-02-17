Plaza Retail REIT Announces February 2021 Distribution

FREDERICTON, NB, Feb. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Plaza Retail REIT ("Plaza") (TSX: PLZ.UN) today announced its February 2021 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.02333 per unit ($0.28 annualized). The February distribution will be payable on March 15, 2021 to unitholders of record as at February 26, 2021.

ABOUT PLAZA

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Plaza's portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets and is predominantly occupied by national tenants. For more information, please visit www.plaza.ca.

