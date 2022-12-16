Plaza Retail REIT Announces December 2022 Distribution

FREDERICTON, NB, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Plaza Retail REIT ("Plaza") (TSX: PLZ.UN) today announced its December 2022 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.02333 per unit ($0.28 annualized). The December distribution will be payable on January 16, 2023 to unitholders of record as at December 30, 2022.

ABOUT PLAZA

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2022 includes interests in 253 properties totaling approximately 8.9 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Plaza's portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets and is predominantly occupied by national tenants. For more information, please visit www.plaza.ca.

