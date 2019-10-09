Plaza Retail REIT Announces Date of Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

FREDERICTON, Oct. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Plaza Retail REIT ("Plaza") (TSX: PLZ.UN) invites you to participate in a live conference call with senior management discussing Plaza's third quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 2:00pm EST (3:00pm AST).

Plaza's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 will be released prior to the call and will be made available on Plaza's website at www.plaza.ca in the Investor Relations section, and on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are:

In Toronto 1-647-427-7450

Outside Toronto (toll free, within North America) 1-888-231-8191

To ensure your participation, please dial in five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. You will be required to identify yourself and the organization on whose behalf you are participating.

If you cannot participate in the live mode, a replay will be available until November 14, 2019 at 11:59pm EST. To access the replay, please dial 1-416-849-0833 in Toronto or 1-855-859-2056 (toll free, within North America) and enter passcode 8489504. The audio replay will also be available for download on Plaza's website for 90 days following the conference call.

ABOUT PLAZA

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at June 30, 2019 includes interests in 277 properties totaling approximately 8.4 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Plaza's properties include a mix of open-air centres, stand-alone small box retail outlets and enclosed shopping centres, anchored by approximately 91% national tenants. For more information, please visit www.plaza.ca.

For further information: Michael Zakuta, President and Chief Executive Officer, Plaza Retail REIT, Tel: 514.457.7007; Kim Sharpe, Director of Business Development, Plaza Retail REIT, Tel: 506.476.4855

