Plaza Retail REIT Announces August 2020 Distribution

FREDERICTON, NB, Aug. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Plaza Retail REIT ("Plaza") (TSX: PLZ.UN) today announced its August 2020 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.02333 per unit ($0.28 annualized). The August distribution will be payable on September 15, 2020 to unitholders of record as at August 31, 2020.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at June 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.4 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Plaza's portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets and is predominantly occupied by national tenants. For more information, please visit www.plaza.ca.

