Plaza Retail REIT Announces August 2019 Distribution

FREDERICTON, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Plaza Retail REIT ("Plaza") (TSX: PLZ.UN) today announced its August 2019 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.02333 per unit ($0.28 annualized). The August distribution will be payable on September 16, 2019 to unitholders of record as at August 30, 2019.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at June 30, 2019 includes interests in 277 properties totaling approximately 8.4 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Plaza's properties include a mix of open-air centres, stand-alone small box retail outlets and enclosed shopping centres, anchored by approximately 91% national tenants. For more information, please visit www.plaza.ca

