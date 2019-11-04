PLAYSTUDIOS Powers Up Its Real-World Rewards Program With New playAWARDS Experience For Global Partners

Upgraded platform offers unprecedented insight into today's mobile and social gamers

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 4, 2019 /CNW/ -- Having successfully recreated the Las Vegas casino experience for nearly 90 million casual mobile and social gamers, PLAYSTUDIOS is enhancing the user experience for its global collection of hospitality, entertainment, and leisure partners. The award-winning game developer's newly-redesigned playAWARDS platform introduces a groundbreaking suite of B2B tools that connect partners and players while providing unprecedented insight into today's mobile and social casino gamers.

playAWARDS offers partners improved data security, workflow, and monitoring of their rewards portfolios, with advanced performance metrics that capture the real-time behaviors of PLAYSTUDIOS' global gaming audience. The company has partnered with more than 70 iconic brands, including MGM Resorts International, Wolfgang Puck, Resorts World, Royal Caribbean International, MSC Cruises, Maverick Helicopters, TOPGOLF Las Vegas, and Gateway Casinos & Entertainment, to offer an unrivaled suite of complimentary rewards that can be earned just by playing PLAYSTUDIOS games.

The upgraded playAWARDS platform will become an essential tool for partners looking to reach mass audiences of potential customers worldwide, and its release coincides with a major investment and expansion of PLAYSTUDIOS' offices in Las Vegas.

"playAWARDS represents a tremendous investment in our infrastructure, our people, and the relationships with our partners," says PLAYSTUDIOS Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Pascal. "It is a massive effort, but to be able to offer a game-based, integrated experience that connects millions of players with today's leading hospitality and leisure brands is a remarkable accomplishment, one that makes us all very proud.

"We couldn't have done it without the support of amazing partners who believe in what we're doing and support us with their incredible award offerings."

Since launching in 2011, PLAYSTUDIOS has come to define casual casino gameplay with an award-winning suite of games: myVEGAS Slots, myVEGAS Blackjack, my KONAMI Slots, and POP! Slots. PLAYSTUDIOS allows players to explore virtual versions of real Las Vegas casinos and play for the opportunity to get real-world rewards. Every year, PLAYSTUDIOS gives away tens of millions of dollars in hotel stays, drinks and meals, show tickets, vacations, and other unique leisure experiences to its nearly five million monthly active users.

"Even after all of these years, players still love the rewards that we're able to offer through our family of apps," explains Pascal. "We've taken a very different, approach to promoting all that our partners have to offer and making players more familiar with what is happening in the markets where we're active. We are recreating some of the city's incredible experiences online and then giving players a chance to enjoy many of those same experiences as real-world rewards."

Partners can access the playAWARDS website at playawards.com. PLAYSTUDIOS games are available to download free on iOS, Android, Kindle, and Facebook.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS is the developer of award-winning casual games for mobile and social platforms, including POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, myVEGAS Blackjack, and my KONAMI Slots. The apps are powered by the company's groundbreaking playAWARDS loyalty platform, which enables players to earn real-world rewards from more than 70 iconic hospitality, entertainment, and leisure brands across 15 countries and four continents. playAWARDS partners include MGM Resorts International, Wolfgang Puck, Norwegian Cruise Line, Resorts World, Gray Line Tours, and Hippodrome Casino, among others. Founded by a team of veteran gaming, hospitality, and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS apps combine the best elements of popular social games with exciting casino gaming mechanics. To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS, visit www.playstudios.com.

About playAWARDS

playAWARDS is an innovative marketing platform that connects the world's top travel and leisure companies with a valuable, highly-engaged segment of today's mobile and social gaming audience. By integrating branded content and promotional offerings into top-ranked apps, playAWARDS keeps its partners top-of-mind and converts entertaining digital impressions into real world brand engagement. Created by award-winning game developer PLAYSTUDIOS, the platform also provides its partners with a powerful suite of management and analytics tools that offer deep insights into audience engagement and program performance. To learn more about playAWARDS, visit www.playawards.com.

SOURCE playAWARDS

For further information: Rossetti Public Relations, playstudios@rossettipr.com, http://www.playawards.com/

Related Links

http://www.playawards.com/

