PLAYSTUDIOS Honors Players, playAWARDS Partners With Celebration And Giveaway On Las Vegas Strip

Guests from 28 states, four countries surprised with five-night Norwegian Cruise Line vacations

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ -- Proving once more that they are among the gaming world's most dedicated fanbases, players of the PLAYSTUDIOS suite of casual casino apps—myVEGAS, POP! Slots, and my KONAMI Slots— journeyed to Las Vegas from 28 states and four countries to celebrate their favorite games alongside playAWARDS rewards partners at the October 24 "Fall Family Reunion" bash at On the Record speakeasy and nightclub inside Park MGM on the world-famous Strip.

The celebration was the biggest player community event PLAYSTUDIOS has ever thrown, bringing their loyal fanbase face-to-face with more than one dozen in-game reward partners. Among those in attendance: MGM Resorts International, Wolfgang Puck Grey Line Tours, the Las Vegas Aviators, Maverick Helicopters, and the newest PLAYSTUDIOS partner, Norwegian Cruise Line, which will be featured exclusively within the my KONAMI app.

Toward the end of the evening, the global cruise pioneer surprised the standing-room-only crowd with the announcement that every player in attendance would receive a complimentary five-night cruise, sending players into joyful hysterics and further demonstrating the real-world connection that's created when iconic brands are able to interact with millions of players in PLAYSTUDIOS games.

"What an incredible way to celebrate our players and partners at the biggest event we've ever thrown," said Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Pascal. "These bonds were forged within our games, and it's a testament to everyone's hard work and unending commitment that we're able to unite players and partners face-to-face.

"This is what PLAYSTUDIOS is all about."

Since its launch in 2011, PLAYSTUDIOS has redefined casual casino gameplay, allowing players to explore virtual versions of the Las Vegas Strip and while they earn real-world rewards from its portfolio of more than 70 brand partners. Through its playAWARDS platform, PLAYSTUDIOS is able to give away tens of millions of dollars in hotel stays, drinks and meals, show tickets, vacations, and other coveted leisure experiences.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS is the developer of award-winning casual games for mobile and social platforms, including POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, myVEGAS Blackjack, and my KONAMI Slots. The apps are powered by the company's groundbreaking playAWARDS loyalty platform, which enables players to earn real-world rewards from more than 70 iconic hospitality, entertainment, and leisure brands across 15 countries and four continents. playAWARDS partners include MGM Resorts International, Wolfgang Puck, Norwegian Cruise Line, Resorts World, Gray Line Tours, and Hippodrome Casino, among others. Founded by a team of veteran gaming, hospitality, and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS apps that combine the best elements of popular social games with exciting casino gaming mechanics. To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS, visit www.playstudios.com.

About playAWARDS

playAWARDS is an innovative marketing platform that connects the world's top travel and leisure companies with a valuable, highly-engaged segment of today's mobile and social gaming audience. By integrating branded content and promotional offerings into top-ranked apps, playAWARDS keeps its partners top-of-mind and converts entertaining digital impressions into real-world brand engagement. Created by award-winning game developer, PLAYSTUDIOS, the platform also provides its partners with a powerful suite of management and analytics tools that offer deep insights into audience engagement and program performance. To learn more about playAWARDS, visit www.playawards.com.

