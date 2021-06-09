Playmaker Virtually Opens the Market
Jun 09, 2021, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Jordan Gnat, Chief Executive Officer, Playmaker Capital Inc. ("Playmaker" or "the Company") (TSXV: PMKR), and his team joined Dani Lipkin, Director, Global Business Development, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.
Playmaker is a digital sports media company that lives at the intersection of sports, gambling, media and technology. Playmaker is building a collection of premier sports media brands, curated to deliver highly engaged audiences of sports fans to sports betting companies, leagues, teams and advertisers. For more information visit: https://www.playmaker.fans/.
For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET
Date: Wednesday June 9, 2021
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Virtually Broadcast
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Tom Webb, E: [email protected], T: (+1) 512 952 9369; Romilly Evans, E: [email protected], T: (+44) 7766 752 274
Share this article