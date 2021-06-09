Playmaker Virtually Opens the Market

TORONTO, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Jordan Gnat, Chief Executive Officer, Playmaker Capital Inc. ("Playmaker" or "the Company") (TSXV: PMKR), and his team joined Dani Lipkin, Director, Global Business Development, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

TMX Group welcomes Playmaker Capital Inc. to TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV:PMKR)
Playmaker is a digital sports media company that lives at the intersection of sports, gambling, media and technology. Playmaker is building a collection of premier sports media brands, curated to deliver highly engaged audiences of sports fans to sports betting companies, leagues, teams and advertisers. For more information visit: https://www.playmaker.fans/.

Date:   Wednesday June 9, 2021 

Time:   9:00am - 9:30am

Place:  Virtually Broadcast

