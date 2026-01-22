Playbook Welcomes Bruce Young as Senior Strategic Advisor

Leading public-affairs strategist joins the growth and resilience consulting firm to advance client work in dual-use technology, defence, and critical infrastructure.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Playbook is proud to announce that Bruce Young has joined their team as Senior Strategic Advisor, bringing decades of experience at the highest levels of Canadian public affairs to the firm team's growing practice in dual-use technology, defence, and national security policy.

Bruce Young, Senior Strategic Advisor, Playbook (CNW Group/Playbook)

As a recent recipient of the Public Affairs Association of Canada Award of Distinction , Young is one of the country's most respected voices in public policy and government relations. Over a career spanning more than three decades, he has advised prime ministers, cabinet ministers, and leaders across business and non-profit sectors. His counsel has shaped major policy decisions and helped organizations navigate Canada's most complex regulatory and political challenges. A passionate advocate for Canadian innovation and competitiveness, Young has consistently championed policies that position the country as a leader in emerging technologies with both commercial and national security applications.

Before joining Playbook , Young spent over two decades on the leadership teams of two of Canada's most successful public affairs companies -- Earnscliffe Strategies and Hill & Knowlton -- with client engagements spanning North America, Europe and Asia. There he built a sterling reputation for marrying strategic foresight with entrepreneurial execution. His deep experience spans technology, defence policy, transportation and critical infrastructure protection, including stakeholder engagement in highly regulated and security-sensitive sectors.

In his role at Playbook, Young will provide senior-level strategic advice to clients operating at the intersection of innovation and national security, including companies working in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, cybersecurity, advanced manufacturing, and defence technologies. He will help clients navigate evolving geopolitical and regulatory frameworks, build relationships with government decision-makers, and position themselves as trusted partners in advancing Canada's technological sovereignty and security interests. Young will also work closely with Playbook's founding team on scaling the business and deepening its capabilities in strategic sectors.

"Bruce is one of the most respected public affairs professionals in the country," said Don Stickney , Co-Founder and Principal at Playbook. "He brings rare judgment, credibility, and strategic clarity to every conversation. His lived experience in government, combined with his entrepreneurial leadership and deep understanding of critical public policy drivers, makes him an invaluable addition to our team. Our clients will benefit immensely from his experience and insight."

"What drew me to Playbook is their focus on execution, not just advice," Young said. "They're in the arena with their clients, particularly on the issues that matter most to Canada's future competitiveness and security. As dual-use technologies reshape both economic opportunity and national security, the line between commercial innovation and strategic advantage has never been more important. I'm excited to once again work alongside Don and (Playbook Co-Founder and Principal) Kathleen (Reid), two of the most reliable and accomplished strategists in Canada, and to help companies and organizations position themselves at the forefront of these conversations in Ottawa and beyond."

Bruce's addition reflects Playbook's focus on pairing deep strategic thinking with real-world execution for clients operating in complex high-stakes environments. His experience advising at the intersection of policy, politics, technology and national security will be a significant asset to clients seeking to influence government decisions, navigate regulatory requirements, and build stakeholder relationships in sensitive sectors.

Playbook helps leaders drive growth and resilience while navigating complexity through go-to-market strategy, public affairs, and applied AI. We work alongside your team across go-to-market, communications, and government relations.

Media Contact:

Madiha Thaver

[email protected]

604-404-2406

The media kit available here.

SOURCE Playbook