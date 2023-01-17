PLATO BECOMES A CERTIFIED ABORIGINAL BUSINESS WITH 51% INDIGENOUS OWNERSHIP

FREDERICTON, NB, Jan. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, PLATO announced it is now a majority Indigenous owned company with a Certified Aboriginal Business (CAB) designation by the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB).

The CAB designation is awarded to companies that are 51% or more owned and controlled by an Indigenous person(s). Today's announcement comes after recent investments by Kitsaki Management Limited Partnership and other Indigenous investors.

"PLATO has had strong Indigenous representation at all levels of the company since its inception, and becoming a CAB is a significant milestone," said Keith McIntosh, Founder and CEO of PLATO. "We have carefully partnered with investors who care just as much as we do about serving Indigenous communities and growing the Indigenous economy."

PLATO's software testing and technology services are trusted by clients around the world. In addition to providing its clients the highest quality software testing services, the company is creating careers in technology for First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people from coast to coast to coast through its innovative train-and-employ model.

PLATO's train-and-employ program has so far led to the employment of 266 First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people in meaningful technology careers. To date, PLATO has injected over $12 million in salaries into the Indigenous economy, impacting over 61 communities.

"You have to see it to be it," said Denis Carignan, Executive Vice President, Indigenous Impact and Innovation at PLATO. "PLATO is inspiring Indigenous youth and young adults to pursue careers in technology through unique and rare exposure to Indigenous people in the industry. Today's announcement will help create even more opportunities for Indigenous Canadians."

PLATO is dedicated to creating a lasting and measurable impact for both the clients and the world by building a more inclusive technology workforce. When partnering with PLATO you're not only working with some of Canada's best software testing specialists, you are playing a critical role in supporting technology careers for First Nations, Inuit and Métis people.

For more information on PLATO's services, careers, and software testing training program, including new training opportunities please visit www.platotech.com.

About PLATO

PLATO is Canada's only Indigenous software testing and technology services company. PLATO's full suite of software testing services include test automation, functional testing, performance testing, test advisory, ERP testing, accessibility testing, content migration, and content quality assurance. In addition to providing clients the highest quality software testing services, PLATO is creating careers in technology for First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people from coast to coast to coast through its innovative train-and-employ model. PLATO has offices surrounding Indigenous communities across Canada, with delivery centres located in the following cities:

Vancouver, B.C.

Victoria, B.C.

Kamloops, B.C.

Calgary, AB

Regina, SK

Sault Ste.Marie, ON

Toronto, ON

Ottawa, ON

Fredericton, NB

Mirachimi, NB

Halifax, NS

For media enquiries, please contact:

Jennifer Rushton

Vice President

Marketing and Communications

E: [email protected]

T: 705-828-4282

SOURCE PLATO