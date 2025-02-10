Plastic Odyssey Fund Launches in the United States to Combat Ocean Plastic Pollution Worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Plastic Odyssey is a global initiative dedicated to tackling plastic pollution in the world's most affected regions. Over the past eight years, it has built a worldwide network of recycling and reduction solutions, working to prevent plastic waste from reaching the ocean. Now, Plastic Odyssey is launching a new phase: large-scale missions to restore biodiversity in protected areas overwhelmed by plastic pollution, starting with the 50 priority sites listed by UNESCO.

As a milestone in this expansion, Plastic Odyssey is proud to announce the creation of Plastic Odyssey Fund, a US-based Nonprofit Public Benefit Corporation.

Launch Events

Plastic Odyssey Fund was co-founded by Simon Bernard and Alexandre Dechelotte, co-founders of Plastic Odyssey, along with Fabien Lamaison, a social and climate entrepreneur. As the flagship for Plastic Odyssey's mission in the U.S., this new Nonprofit entity is dedicated to tackling ocean plastic pollution by scaling low-tech, community-driven solutions and fostering innovation in waste reduction.

To mark this milestone, several events are organized in 2025, beginning with the Yachting Luncheon at the St. Francis Yacht Club, followed by "The Ocean Night: Navigating a Plastic-Free Future with Plastic Odyssey" at 9Zero in San Francisco with the participation of a panel of experts monitored by Janelle Kellman, Candidate for Lt. Governor of California.

Later this year, the series will continue with an event at the Explorers Club in New York, Seattle and other major cities, deepening engagement with the ocean community and raising awareness about Plastic Odyssey's mission. Additionally, the latest documentary from Plastic Odyssey will be screened across the U.S., bringing its powerful story to new audiences and inspiring further action against plastic pollution.

Scaling The Impossible Cleanups: Biodiversity Hotspots Restoration Missions

Building on the success of its 2024 Proof of Concept mission on Henderson Island, Plastic Odyssey is now launching large-scale Biodiversity Hotspots Restoration Missions targeting the 50 most vulnerable and isolated UNESCO Marine Heritage Sites. These sites act as natural plastic traps, accumulating plastic waste at concentrations up to 400 times higher than the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. Their extreme remoteness has long made clean-ups seem impossible—until now.

Plastic Odyssey's approach combines proven extraction methods, mobile recycling units, and scientific research to make large-scale clean-ups viable. The cost of plastic removal is reduced to just $10 per kilogram—a 10x efficiency gain compared to open-ocean cleanups. Each mission deploys a sail-powered research and cleanup fleet, designed to operate within fragile ecosystems, preventing further microplastic breakdown and transforming collected waste into durable, sequestered products through containerized mini-recycling factories installed in nearby coastal communities.

Fundraising Campaign

To scale this effort, Plastic Odyssey is launching a $30 million fundraising campaign over six years to support initiatives aimed at restoring marine biodiversity, protecting vital coastal ecosystems, and establishing a sustainable model for large-scale cleanup and recycling efforts. Volunteering opportunities are also available to help the mission succeed. Learn more on plasticodyssey.fund

