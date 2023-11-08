PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc. Announces Investor Relations Partnership with Adelaide Capital

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc. (the "Company" or "PlasCred") (CSE: PLAS) (Frankfurt: 304A), is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Adelaide Capital ("Adelaide"), a leading investor relations and capital markets advisory firm, to provide investor relations and consulting services to the Company.

Adelaide is a full-service investor relations firm that brings a unique and powerful perspective and a re-engineered investor relations business model. Adelaide will work closely with PlasCred to develop and deploy a comprehensive capital markets program, which includes assisting with non-deal roadshows, virtual campaigns, conferences and assisting with investor communication. In exchange for Adelaide's services, the Company has agreed to pay a monthly fee of C$10,000.

"We are excited about our collaboration with Adelaide Capital, as they will offer us a robust investor relations platform and assist us in enhancing our communication with both existing and potential shareholders as we embark on the next phase of our expansion." Troy Lupul, CEO of PlasCred.

About PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc.

PlasCred is at the forefront of rebalancing the future of plastics. The company is transforming plastic waste by granting it a valuable second life. With a vision of advancing towards a climate-positive future, PlasCred aspires to be among the largest advanced plastic waste upcycler's in North America and globally. Their groundbreaking patent-pending technology is set to revolutionize the approach to plastic waste management and upcycling.

PlasCred also has strategic partnerships with CN Rail and Fibreco Export Inc., providing PlasCred with unparalleled logistics support across North America and globally for transportation and handling of plastic waste. Further information on PlasCred, see their YouTube channel and website located at www.youtube.com/@PlasCredInc and www.plascred.com

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance, or achievements that PlasCred anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, including expectations and assumptions concerning the metaverse and the Company's growth plan. While PlasCred considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative, tax and regulatory developments. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive and other risks set out in public disclosure recorded and filed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. For more information on the risk, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause anticipated opportunities and actual results to differ materially, please refer to the public filings of Plascred Circular Innovations Inc. which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect our expectations as of the date hereof, and thus are subject to change thereafter. PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

For further information: please contact: PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc., Troy Lupul +1 587-430-3004 - Email: [email protected]