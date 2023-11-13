PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc. Advances Sustainability Leadership with Verra Registration for Plastic Credits Trading Verification

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc. (the "Company" or "PlasCred") (CSE: PLAS) (Frankfurt: 304A), a transformative leader in the plastic waste upcycling sector, is pleased to announce its official registration with Verra, the global standard-setter for certifying greenhouse gas reductions and sustainable development benefits. This registration kicks off the validation and verification process for PlasCred's entry into the plastic credits trading market. Further reinforcing PlasCred's global commitment to reducing plastic waste and enhancing circular economy practices.

Under the leadership of President & CEO Troy Lupul, PlasCred has consistently championed the responsible use and upcycling of plastics. By following the standard set out by Verra, it is ensured that any plastic credits generated are not only credible and transparent but also deliver genuine environmental benefits.

"With PlasCred's registration with Verra, we are beginning a process that will set a benchmark for accountability and innovation in the plastic credits market," said Troy Lupul, President & CEO of PlasCred. "Our mission transcends the traditional approach to business profitability; it's about embedding the circular economy into the fabric of the market. At PlasCred, we're proving that environmental sustainability can drive profit. We are pioneering a path where the virtues of ecological stewardship become a powerful engine for economic success, ensuring a sustainable future for everyone."

The validation and verification process facilitated by Verra is set to bolster the integrity of PlasCred's processes, and when complete, will grant the ability to generate plastic credits. These credits will help empower businesses to mitigate their plastic impact through investments in waste collection and upcycling efforts. PlasCred's platform and strategic approach are meticulously crafted to maximize the efficacy of each credit, ensuring full transparency and traceability for partners and stakeholders.

About Verra

Verra is a pioneer in developing rigorous standards for quantifying, certifying, and maximizing the environmental and social benefits of emissions reduction and sustainable development initiatives worldwide. www.verra.org

About PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc.

PlasCred is at the forefront of rebalancing the future of plastics. The company is transforming plastic waste by granting it a valuable second life. With a vision of advancing towards a climate-positive future, PlasCred aspires to be among the largest advanced plastic waste upcycler's in North America and globally. Their groundbreaking patent-pending technology is set to revolutionize the approach to plastic waste management and upcycling.

PlasCred also has strategic partnerships with CN Rail and Fibreco Export Inc., providing PlasCred with unparalleled logistics support across North America and globally for transportation and handling of plastic waste. Further information on PlasCred, see their YouTube channel and website located at www.youtube.com/@PlasCredInc and www.plascred.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Troy Lupul – President & CEO

