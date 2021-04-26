PlantX To Launch Over 2000 Products on Hudson's Bay Marketplace

PlantX will add an array of more than 2000 of its products on Hudson's Bay Marketplace's online platform, which reaches millions of Canadians each year. The PlantX items that will be available through Hudson's Bay Marketplace will include plant-based pantry items, cosmetics and indoor houseplants that will be delivered to customers throughout Canada. PlantX will maintain responsibility for inventory management, shipping and customer service management for all PlantX items sold through Hudson's Bay Marketplace, while still being able to take full advantage of Hudson's Bay's targeted digital marketing opportunities.

"We are thrilled to start expanding our business efforts alongside such a remarkable and long-standing company like Hudson's Bay", said PlantX CEO Julia Frank. "Displaying our products in the popular Hudson's Bay Marketplace will help increase our brand awareness and it will allow our customers to interact with our products more efficiently."

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 10,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of likeminded consumers and, most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

About Hudson's Bay Company

HBC is a diversified retailer focused on driving the performance of high-quality stores and their omni-channel platforms and unlocking the value of real estate holdings. Founded in 1670, HBC is the oldest company in North America. HBC's portfolio today includes formats ranging from luxury to premium department stores to off price fashion shopping destinations, with over 250 stores and about 30,000 employees around the world. HBC's leading businesses across North America include Saks Fifth Avenue, Hudson's Bay and Saks OFF 5TH. HBC also has significant investments in joint ventures. It has partnered with Simon Property Group Inc. in the HBS Joint Venture, which owns properties in the United States. In Canada, it has partnered with RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in the RioCan-HBC Joint Venture.

The Company website is http://investor.PlantX.com/.

To visit the Company's YouTube channel, click here.

You can tune in to PlantX's live vodcast tonight at 8 p.m. EST to watch a discussion between PlantX founder, Sean Dollinger and Chef Matthew Kenney. The conversation will be focused on how Matthew Kenney and his team will be working with PlantX to merchandise the Company's product selection and forward its operational progress. To view the vodcast, click here.

Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "likely," "should," "would," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "potential," "proposed," "estimate," "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; a limited operating history; the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE PlantX Life Inc.

For further information: Alexandra Hoffman, Chief Marketing Officer, (323)536-7973, [email protected]

Related Links

https://plantx.com/

