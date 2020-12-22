PlantX to begin trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

The OTCQB Venture Market is for early-stage and developing companies. In order to be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

PlantX continues to advance its plans to open its first brick and mortar locations in San Diego, California and Squamish, British Columbia, with plans of future franchising across North America. PlantX will also continue to expand its e-commerce capabilities around the world with new and exciting partnerships, acquisitions and verticals in the plant-based industry.

The Company's digital platforms PlantX.com and PlantX.ca currently make available thousands of plant-based products from top brands in the industry, offer indoor plant delivery, a restaurant locator, weekly-curated plant-based recipes, news articles and blogs. PlantX also recently announced its newly-formed Medical Advisory Board comprised of medical professionals from around the world to guide and support the Company's products, recipes and educational offerings with medical and scientific expertise.

"The addition of another trading platform will continue to increase PlantX's visibility with investors," said Sean Dollinger, PlantX founder. "We as a company know plant-based living is the future, and it's great that our investors and shareholders will be able to share in that excitement."

PlantX's shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under its existing symbol "VEGA" and the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol "WNT1".

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based. With its fast growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 10,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing, and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers, and most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs, and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle, and thriving in a longer, healthier, and happier life.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, statements regarding the commencement of the trading of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB Venture Market, the expansion of the Company's e-commerce capabilities, the opening of the Company's new brick and mortar locations in San Diego, CA and Squamish, B.C and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; a limited operating history, the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

