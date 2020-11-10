PlantX Partners with House Plant Shop to Launch New U.S. Indoor Plant Store on PlantX.com

The partnership will allow PlantX, the digital face of the plant-based community and one-stop-shop for everything plant-based, to offer an extensive plant selection to its U.S. consumer base. House Plant Shop will make available all of its products from its California greenhouse to PlantX customers throughout the U.S. Over 200 variants of plant-related products will be immediately available to U.S. consumers including an extensive array of plants, pots, gardening tools, accessories and decorations with plans to eventually reach over 500 products. As House Plant Shop adds more products to its lineup, they will be added to the PlantX marketplace.

Since 2017, House Plant Shop has provided an accessible and affordable solution for everyday customers looking to purchase houseplants online. Its small operation started in a house and quickly grew into a well-equipped greenhouse in Southern California. Today, House Plant Shop supplies several large e-commerce companies, with PlantX being the latest to source its products for the Company's online platform and its eventual brick and mortar location in San Diego. PlantX believes that the indoor plant market will be an important growth segment for the Company.

"We love to see our newly launched U.S. e-commerce platform expand like its predecessor PlantX.ca," said Julia Frank, PlantX CEO. "We firmly believe that our U.S. plant vertical will generate massive revenue and growth."

"House Plant Shop is excited to announce its partnership with PlantX, an innovative company focused on incorporating plants into everyday life," said Andy Burde, House Plant Shop co-founder. "Together, both companies will continue to foster the plant community and encourage plant production over unnatural materials."

PlantX will continue to expand its verticals on both its Canadian and U.S. e-commerce platforms, with plans to globally expand its platforms and offerings in its promotion of plant-based health, wellness, lifestyles, and education.

The Company website is http://investor.PlantX.com/.

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based. With its fast growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 10,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing, and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers, and most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs, and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle, and thriving in a longer, healthier, and happier life.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes statements regarding the Company's partnership with House Plant Shop, House Plant Shop products becoming available on the Company's e-commerce platform, the expected growth in House Plant Shop's product line, the Company's new brick and mortar location in San Diego, the Company's expectations regarding the growth of the indoor plant market and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; a limited operating history, the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE PlantX Life Inc.

For further information: Alexandra Hoffman, Chief Marketing Officer, (323)536-7973, [email protected]

Related Links

https://plantx.com/

