PlantX Life Inc. Reports 258% Increase in Profit for Q3 2024 at Its Experiential Locations, The Locavore Bar & Grill & Cloudburst Cafe in Squamish, BC

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 9, 2024 /CNW/ -- PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) ("PlantX" or the "Company"), a pioneer in building strong communities and operating innovative experiential online and in-store platforms that make it easier for individuals to lead happier, healthier lives, is pleased to announce a significant profit increase for its Squamish, BC experiential locations in Q3 2024. The Locavore Bar & Grill and Cloudburst Cafe saw a remarkable 258% net profit increase compared to the same period in 2023, signaling strong growth and long-term success.

Revenue for Q3 2024 was $1,314,208, a 2.27% increase compared to Q3 2023's revenue of $1,285,057. However, the true standout metric is profitability: The Locavore Bar & Grill posted a net profit of $93,230 for Q3 2024, up from $25,991 in Q3 2023, showcasing a 258% year-over-year profit increase.

Lorne Rapkin, CEO of PlantX Life Inc., commented, "It's incredibly impressive to see this level of growth coming from our Squamish BC location. We've always known that this was a special place with immense potential, and now the numbers are clearly reflecting that. If you're ever in the BC area, we'd love to invite you to visit the location and experience the magic for yourself."

PlantX remains committed to leveraging its strong community-driven approach to foster growth at its experiential locations while expanding its offerings to promote healthier, plant-based living.

About PlantX Life

The company focuses on fostering niche online wellness communities as well as creating physical immersive environments. Bloombox Club, an online plant delivery marketplace operating across the UK and EU, and The Locavore Bar and Grill, a unique dining experience that started as a humble food truck and coffee shop in the heart of Squamish, BC, are key verticals of PlantX. The company recently completed a share exchange agreement and is now a shareholder in VEG House, a company whose portfolio of assets is leading the way in the plant-based space. PlantX works to build a community of like-minded consumers and provide education on plant-based living. Its enterprise is built on partnerships and collaboration. The company's digital presence aims to eliminate barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier, and happier life.

