PlantX Life Inc. Announces Annual and Special Meeting Results

"On behalf of the Board and management team, we would like to thank Todd Shapiro for his service and valuable contributions as a director and wish him the best as he continues to focus on his full-time job as Chief Executive Officer of Red Light Holland," said PlantX Chief Financial Officer Lorne Rapkin. "We look forward to continuing to work with Todd as a consultant to the Company advising in marketing, media and social media strategies."

The shareholders passed all other motions at the Meeting, including fixing the number of directors of the Company at five (5), appointing Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, approving, ratifying and confirming the Company's new stock option plan, the restricted share unit plan, performance share unit plan, and approving, ratifying and confirming the grants of 4,703,000 restricted share units and 3,950,000 performance share units.

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based. With its fast growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 10,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing, and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers, and most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle, and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

SOURCE PlantX Life Inc.

For further information: Alexandra Hoffman, Chief Marketing Officer, (323)536-7973, [email protected]; The Company website is http://investor.PlantX.com/.

Related Links

https://plantx.com/

