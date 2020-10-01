PlantX Life Inc. adds juices to its ecommerce platform

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - PlantX Life Inc. (the "Company" or "PlantX") (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1), is pleased to announce that the Company's ecommerce platform www.PlantX.com will begin offering its own line of PlantX-branded juices.

PlantX adds juices to its meal delivery section (CNW Group/PlantX Life Inc.)

The addition of its own branded juices allows PlantX, the digital face of the plant-based community and the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based, to further expand its category verticals. The juices will be available to order in the meal delivery section of the Company's ecommerce platform PlantX.com/PlantX-delivery-service/ . The pre-made juices are a healthy and refreshing drink to start the day for consumers on the go and can also be used as a juice cleanse.

Combining real ingredients like fruits, vegetables and spices, the juices aim to be both delicious and nutritious with a natural sweetness. Contributing to health, wellness and hydration, the four juice options are packed with vitamins and minerals and each have ingredients with unique health benefits, ranging from antioxidants to anti-inflammatories. The juice offerings will include: Turmeric Sunrise, Tropical Greens, Supreme Kale and Beet Rejuvenation.

"Offering our own juices made from natural ingredients is another giant step for us as a plant-based company," said Sean Dollinger, PlantX founder. "That's why PlantX's meal delivery option is a great way to make health accessible for everyone, no matter how busy you are."

"Juices are a great and easy way to get all of your nutrients to start the day," said Julia Frank, PlantX CEO. "It's exciting to offer these great options and show consumers that nutritious can be delicious."

PlantX's first Vodcast will air on Saturday morning at 10:30am PST. PlantX founder Sean Dollinger will be speaking with PlantX CEO Julia Frank in an in-depth conversion about her impressive background in business, working with PlantX and the future of the plant-based industry. We encourage you to tune in on Youtube Live: https://youtu.be/PK-6a-VXs7w

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based. With its fast growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 10,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing, and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs, and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle, and thriving in a longer, healthier, and happier life.

