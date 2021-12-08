PlantX Launches Branded Mobile Application

PlantX Shop, the Company's new PlantX-branded mobile app, will be available to all PlantX customers on iOS and Android mobile devices in Canada and the United States. PlantX Shop aims to complement and expand PlantX's existing e-commerce capabilities. While the current PlantX online platforms are created with a mobile first design, which ensures that the online shopping experience is mobile friendly, the new PlantX app aims to further enhance the PlantX shopping process by enabling customers to save passwords and shipping information and therefore expediting checkout times. The application is also designed to include an integrated QR code scanning feature that will allow customers to self-checkout in all of the XMarket retail stores, increasing the speed and efficiency of the checkout process. PlantX expects QR code scanning functionality will be integrated into an updated version of the app that is expected to launch mid-2022.

The app offers a selection of more than 5,000 plant-based grocery items, beverages, beauty products, and indoor plants. Additionally, customers can access the XFood program, which is the Company's meal delivery service in offering access to an exclusive variety of plant-based meals throughout Canada. PlantX Shop will also allow users to access a wide variety of new and creative plant-based recipes and tips, which aims to enrich their plant-based cooking experience. The recipes are linked to bundles of products that are available for sale on PlantX, which customers can purchase to easily recreate the recipes described on the app.

"The new PlantX app offers us a truly exciting advantage in interacting with our community in more efficient and dynamic ways," said PlantX CEO, Lorne Rapkin. "There are many research studies that highlight the power of mobile technology in expanding business in the e-commerce space. Approximately one-third of online shopping is done through mobile apps, accounting for roughly 70% of all e-commerce sales. We are excited to see the potential of our new mobile app."

The new app highlights the Company's dedication to being the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based. The app can help PlantX distinguish itself in a highly competitive and fast-growing industry, as it aims to position itself a leader in the plant-based space. Additionally, the app will allow the Company to collect data which will help inform PlantX's efforts to tailor services and products to individual customers' preferences and enhance its marketing strategy by personalizing promotional campaigns.

'With the significant rise of e-commerce and digitized shopping in recent months, customers are seeking easier options to navigate the complex online shopping systems available to them", said Sean Dollinger, PlantX Founder. "We are always looking to develop new strategies that can help us upgrade our customers' plant-based experience. PlantX Shop is an extremely exciting tool that allows us to go above and beyond to improve our customers' satisfaction."

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 5,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

The Company website is http://investor.PlantX.com/.

To visit the Company's YouTube channel, click here.

Forward Looking-Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "likely," "should," "would," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "potential," "proposed," "estimate," "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, the launch and features of the PlantX app and future functionality enhancements of the PlantX app.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; a limited operating history; the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

