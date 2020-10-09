PlantX joins 38.4 billion USD North American pet food industry by launching pet food vertical with Kirtana Inc. products1

The addition of plant-based pet foods allows PlantX, the digital face of the plant-based community and the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based, to further expand its category verticals. The Kirtana Inc. pet food offerings will be available to order in the new pet food section of the Company's ecommerce platform PlantX.ca/vegan-pet-food .

PlantX is now able to offer a variety of pet food products from Kirtana Inc. including Evolution Diet, Ami and Benevo brands, featuring plant-based dry kibble formulas, an assortment of wet food in cans, and delicious vegan bone treats. Ami cat formula is well recognized among cat guardians, while Benevo offers a unique organic formula. Evolution Diet provides nutrition for dogs and cats of all life-stages with non-GMO and organic formulas.

The products PlantX will offer from Kirtana Inc. on its digital platform www.PlantX.com are all ethical and eco-friendly. The key ingredients used in the products include oats, maize, soy, pea protein, and sunflower seeds. The products have been formulated in accordance with AAFCO/FEDIAF nutritional standards to ensure that cats and dogs get 100% of the nutrients that they need to be healthy and thrive.

"Launching the pet food section of PlantX.com with Kirtana Inc. products is very exciting," said Sean Dollinger, PlantX founder. "Now we can offer a plant-based lifestyle to both human consumers and their pets."

"By adding pet food to the website, we have touched on a product that is meaningful around the world. We are very proud to be partnering with Kirtana Inc. It's refreshing to know that the PlantX team goes through a lengthy process before partnering with brands. I am proud to invest in a company like PlantX that ensures all partners live up to these standards," said Morris Hoffman, PlantX shareholder.

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based. With its fast growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 10,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing, and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers, and most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs, and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle, and thriving in a longer, healthier, and happier life.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes statements regarding the offering and availability of Kirtana Inc. products in the pet food section of the Company's ecommerce platform, and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; a limited operating history, the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

