PlantX Completes Acquisition of MKC's Plant-Based Deli, LLC

New Deli is a sustainable and plant-based neighborhood bodega located in Venice Beach, California that offers practical, everyday retail goods that range from household supplies and personal hygiene products to frozen foods, pantry staples, snacks, beer and wine. As a result of the Acquisition, all brick-and-mortar PlantX stores will be re-branded as New Deli by PlantX and will be operated in collaboration with the MKC team.

"The brand awareness of the New Deli name will provide an exciting fusion for PlantX as the brick-and-mortar presence is built and linked with e-commerce," said PlantX CEO, Julia Frank. "The Company will seek to leverage MKC's operational excellence while continuing to focus on e-commerce expansion to build a multi-faceted ecosystem for all things plant-based."

"Finalizing the acquisition of New Deli brings us one step closer to realizing our vision for expansion," said PlantX Founder, Sean Dollinger. "We're now ready to fully capitalize on each company's operational expertise and combine our strengths to implement powerful growth strategies."

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 10,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing, and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an ecommerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers, and most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

About Matthew Kenney Cuisine (MKC)

Matthew Kenney Cuisine is an integrated, California-based lifestyle company. The brand provides innovative, high quality products, services and experiences in the culinary art and wellness markets throughout several business segments: hospitality, education, media, products, licensing and services. MKC currently operates in multiple global cities across 5 continents, with more than 40 restaurants either open or in development – with plans for many more to come. The foundation of MKC's work is based on the vision of minimally processed, unrefined plant-based cuisine accessible to the masses, cultivated through proprietary techniques and a forward-thinking, innovative approach to the consumer market. Aligned with a world rapidly embracing the need for a healthier diet and an increase in plant-based food consumption, MKC seeks to craft the future of food®.

