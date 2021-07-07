PlantX Announces Professional Skier Nick McNutt as Company Ambassador

A well-known professional backcountry skier in British Columbia, Mr. McNutt became prominent in the world of adventure sports due to his freestyle ski tricks in big mountain terrain. His remarkable ski landing skills and his debut on the big screen through "Co-Lab", a Teton Gravity Research film competition, led to him becoming a popular athlete sponsored by sport brands such as The North Face, Atomic Skis, and Mammut Equipment. A resident of Squamish, British Columbia, the "Adventure Capital of Canada" and home to PlantX's Canadian flagship store, Mr. McNutt is an avid skier, climber, mountain biker, trail runner and mountaineer. His passion for sustainability inspired him to adopt a predominantly plant-based lifestyle.

"Nick's contagious passion for plant-based living, sustainability and fitness, as well as his positive energy and inspiring lifestyle, makes him a perfect representative of the PlantX brand" said PlantX Founder, Sean Dollinger. "He is an iconic sports figure in the Sea-to-Sky corridor, and we are confident that collaborating with him will help boost our ties with the Squamish community and our brand exposure among other like-minded athletes and their following base."

Mr. McNutt will curate a list of his favorite PlantX products through a dedicated "Nick's Picks" section on the PlantX U.S. and Canadian e-commerce platforms, and help further promote the Company's offerings to his dedicated audiences across his personal platforms. Mr. McNutt will also be involved in broadening PlantX's brand exposure in Squamish and the Canadian West Coast.

"I am thrilled to be joining the PlantX family. It is really exciting to have access to so many amazing plant-based products, all in one convenient place," said PlantX Ambassador, Nick McNutt. "A diet that is less reliant on animal products is the way of the future and I am really glad to be able to share what PlantX is doing with the outdoor community."

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 10,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

About Nick McNutt

Professional backcountry skier and self-made ski film star Nick McNutt grew up in the East Kootenays of British Columbia, mostly skiing the park on a pair of Elan carving skis that he and his dad turned to twin tips with a heat gun. When he moved to Whistler at age 17, Nick bought his first pair of powder skis, a snowmobile and started spinning off pillows and backcountry booters, landing mostly switch and taking a million falls along the way. At 25, he earned his way to the big screen through a Teton Gravity Research open-source film competition called "Co-Lab", came in runner-up and secured an invite to film with the company. The new collaboration earned him many awards in movie segments with Teton Gravity Research, and he became a Powder Awards Breakthrough Performer. Nick was awarded "Rookie of the Year" at the IF3 International Freeski Film Festival, was nominated for the Powder Award's "Best Powder", and is a three-time nominee for Powder Award's "Best Male Performer". Nick narrates the 2018 film "Far Out", in which he overcomes many obstacles in Albania's Valbona Valley. A long term resident of the Sea-to-Sky corridor, Nick is also an avid rock climber and route developer with over 50 first ascents in British Columbia, as well as a passionate mountain biker, trail runner and mountaineer.

The Company website is http://investor.PlantX.com/ .

To explore the "Nick's Picks" Canadian and U.S. webpages, click here, and here.

Forward Looking-Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "likely," "should," "would," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "potential," "proposed," "estimate," "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, Nick McNutt's role with the Company, the availability of certain products on the Company's e-commerce platform and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate; that assumptions may not be correct; and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; a limited operating history; the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

For further information: Alexandra Hoffman, Chief Marketing Officer, (323)536-7973, [email protected]

