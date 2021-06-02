PlantX Announces Professional Mountain Bike Athlete Rémy Métailler as Company Ambassador

One of the most renowned and innovative mountain bike athletes, Mr. Métailler has been revolutionizing the world of mountain biking from a young age. His passion for mountain biking and skiing led to him moving to the Coast Mountains of British Columbia in 2013, where he quickly became the face of Whistler Mountain Bike Park. A resident of Squamish, British Columbia, The Adventure Capital of Canada and home to the PlantX Canadian flagship store, Mr. Métailler is also an avid climatarian and planetary health advocate whose values align with the Company's mission of promoting plant-based eating and sustainability efforts.

"PlantX's culture is driven by a passion for sports, plant-based wellbeing and sustainability and having Rémy's support further shows how the Company is attracting exciting new partnerships that reflect our values," said PlantX Founder, Sean Dollinger. "Rémy is a legend in Squamish and in the world of mountain biking. Collaborating with him will help boost our ties with the Squamish community and our brand exposure among other like-minded athletes and their following base."

Mr. Métailler will be involved in broadening PlantX's brand exposure in Squamish and the Canadian West Coast, as well as promoting the Company's product offerings to his dedicated audiences across his personal platforms. As part of this initiative, the Company launched "Rémy's Picks", a new personalized web page showcasing Mr. Métailler's curated list of PlantX products. "Rémy's Picks" can be found on the Company's U.S. and Canadian e-commerce platforms and includes Mr. Metallier's favorite plant-based products from brands such as Oatly, Native Forest, Cadia and Jeff's Garden.

"I am so excited to partner with PlantX. My diet has been mostly plant-based for several years and I love trying new recipes," said PlantX Ambassador, Rémy Métailler. "Having the support of PlantX is a great way to explore new food and lifestyle options and related products that I can share with my community."

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 10,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

Originally from France, Rémy is moved to Squamish, British Columbia, to capitalize on his passion for Mountain Biking and skiing. After riding the bike park for a season straight and filming two main edits, Rémy quickly became the face of the Whistler Mountain Bike Park producing around 10 Bike Park videos there in 5 years and changing the vision of people on how the bike park can be ridden. Following that experience, Rémy was invited to 4 Red Bull Rampage and competed on urban downhill mountain biking events that led to him winning prizes in Downhill Taxco in 2017 and Downhill Puerto Vallarta in 2018. Since then, he has focused his riding on some of the most complex trails in the world, which he documents on his weekly YouTube videos. Rémy's goal is to entertain his following based, but also to educate viewers on how they can improve their mountain biking skills.

