PlantX Announces Collaboration with Farm Cup Coffee

The collaboration presents an exciting opportunity for PlantX to display and sell its houseplants, which range from succulents to an exotic variety of potted flora, in Farm Cup Coffee's new physical location in West Hollywood, California. A selection of PlantX's indoor plant collection will be retailed and exhibited at this location by Farm Cup Coffee. The collaboration is intended to increase PlantX's brand awareness in a partnership that is in tune with PlantX's values of community empowerment and living healthy lifestyles.

"Displaying our indoor plants in the highly attractive Farm Cup Coffee store in West Hollywood will expand PlantX's reach to its customers and boost our brand visibility," said Sean Dollinger, PlantX founder. "We are thrilled to collaborate with the Farm Cup Coffee team, whose passion for sustainability is echoed by PlantX's aim to inspire people to adopt healthier, more eco-friendly lifestyles."

Farm Cup Coffee's story began in 2017 in a Citroen van outfitted as a mobile and stylish coffee shop, which was a manifestation of the founders' profound commitment to living life sustainably. Farm Cup Coffee focuses on organic coffee that is ethically sourced from farm owners around the world. Founders Tony Yuan and Emerson Haro were joined by Diego Torres-Palma, a developer, investor and podcast host of Startup to Storefront , and together they started expanding Farm Cup Coffee's narrative.

"Our brand focuses on positivity and ethical direct sourcing whenever possible. We not only want you to drink good coffee, we want you to feel good drinking it, too. This harmonious partnership with PlantX at our West Hollywood location will help promote a happy and sustainable lifestyle for the local community," said Tony Yuan, co-founder of Farm Cup Coffee.

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 10,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of likeminded consumers and, most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

About Farm Cup Coffee

Farm Cup Coffee is a lifestyle coffee brand that focuses on direct trade single origin coffee from small lot farms around the world. In addition to organic, ethically sourced coffee, the company also offers a marketplace collection that includes tea, scents and candles, branded postcards, handmade notebooks, and other artisan items discovered through their travels. Each brick-and-mortar location will feature unique brands that align with the Farm Cup Coffee ethos. As part of their commitment to doing good, founders Tony Yuan and Emerson Haro symbolically adopt injured and abused animals from Toucan Rescue Ranch in Costa Rica so they can be rehabilitated back to health.

About Diego Torres-Palma

Diego Torres-Palma is a developer, investor and podcast host for Startup to Storefront, a media company focused on raising awareness of top entrepreneurship ventures. After several years in the tech industry, Mr. Torres-Palma has shifted his focus to real estate development and is redefining what it means to be a developer in today's market. Diego is focused on consumer-facing industries that are poised for growth and is betting big on breweries and coffee shops throughout the United States.

His first real estate project landed him in Bell, California, where he brought a San Diego-based Mexican Brewery to a 90% Latino community in LA County. His main focus is on community enrichment and inclusion as opposed to cultural disruption and displacement. Another way Mr. Torres-Palma and his firm, Ventana Ventures, engages the community is by filming the entirety of the projects from day one through the grand opening, releasing the videos to update and educate the community. The videos are released as weekly episodes and give viewers a behind-the-scenes window into the design, permitting and construction phases. His next projects on the horizon are in West Hollywood and in the up-and-coming Lincoln Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The Company website is http://investor.PlantX.com/ .

Forward Looking-Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "likely," "should," "would," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "potential," "proposed," "estimate," "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, expectations regarding increasing the awareness of the Company in West Hollywood, CA and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; a limited operating history; the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

