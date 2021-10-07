PlantX Announces Application to Uplist to the Toronto Stock Exchange

Uplisting is subject to the approval of the TSX in accordance with its original listing requirements. The TSX has not conditionally approved PlantX's listing application and there is no assurance that the TSX will approve the listing application or that PlantX will complete the Uplisting as proposed.

Lorne Rapkin, Chief Executive Officer of PlantX, stated: "Uplisting our shares to the TSX will mark a valuable milestone that will highlight PlantX's impact and potential as a global leader in the plant-based industry. This is a crucial step in our growth that will significantly increase our brand recognition and could lead to enhanced trading activity. By listing on the TSX, we seek to further enhance the Company's visibility and accessibility to domestic, international and global investors."

TSX Application Details

Listing of the Common Shares on the TSX remains subject to the review and approval from the TSX of the Company's listing application and the satisfaction of all other applicable listing and regulatory requirements, including meeting the necessary share price and market cap requirements. To be considered for trading on the TSX, the Company must demonstrate that it meets the certain financial conditions.

The Company will continue to trade its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange in Canada under the symbol "VEGA", the OTCQX market in the United States under the symbol "PLTXF", and the Frankfurt exchange under the symbol "WNT1".

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 5,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers, and most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs, and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle, and thriving in a longer, healthier, and happier life.

For additional information on the Company, please visit http://investor.PlantX.com/.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking information"). All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking

information contained herein includes, without limitation, the intention of the Company to list its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; a limited operating history, the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

Alexandra Hoffman, Chief Marketing Officer of PlantX, (323) 536-7973

