PLANTRO ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ADDITIONAL COMMON SHARES OF DYE & DURHAM LIMITED

ST. HELIER, Jersey, March 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Today Plantro Ltd. ("Plantro") announced that it acquired (the "Acquisition") 1,345,250 common shares of Dye & Durham Limited (the "Company"), the head office of which is located at 25 York Street, Suite 1100, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2V5. The Acquisition occurred through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange from February 19 to March 4, 2026, and the average consideration paid was C$4.32 per common share, or C$5,810,223.59 in aggregate.

Immediately prior to the Acquisition, Plantro held 8,717,510 common shares, or 12.98%, of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. After giving effect to the Acquisition, Plantro holds 10,062,760 common shares, or 14.98%, of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

Plantro intends to review its investment in the Company on a continuing basis and may determine to buy additional common shares, or sell some or all of the common shares it holds, depending upon price, market conditions, availability of funds, evaluation of alternative investments and other factors it considers relevant from time to time.

Plantro's address is 28 Esplanade, St. Helier, Jersey, JE2 3QA. To obtain a copy of the early warning report relating to the Acquisition, please contact Jack Hughes at +44 1534 700 000.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and the Plantro assumes no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

