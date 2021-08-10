PlantFuel Provides Corporate Update Ahead of GNC Launch

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ -- PlantFuel Life Inc. (CSE: FUEL) (OTC: BLLXF) (FSE: BR1B) ("PlantFuel" or the "Company") has officially announced its launch strategy, as it prepares to break the mold and add an entirely new dimension to the plant-based wellness industry.

"It's been a busy past few months. Things are really shaping up for the vision of PlantFuel and our plant-based wellness product strategy," confirms CEO Brad Pyatt. "We are setting the tone for our company to position PlantFuel as the leader in the plant-based wellness space. We are confident that we have the right sauce to execute on our disruptive market entry with our first major brand launch in GNC at the end of August."

The plant-based wellness industry is booming. "As we begin to target the $53 billion active lifestyle consumer, we are confident about our strategy that blurs the line between sports nutrition and wellness lifestyles," continues Pyatt. "PlantFuel is at an inflection point for massive growth. Consumer demand for plant-based, protein packed, clean ingredient offerings is rising with no end in sight."

"Our team of industry experts has been part of some of the biggest brands in the vitamin and supplement industry and know what it takes to build hundred-million-dollar brands. I personally have built a brand from $0 to 200 million in five years and I believe that PlantFuel has the opportunity to be a $100 million brand in the next three to four years. The secret sauce: We know what it takes to launch and build a brand from the ground floor and we have a proven leadership team that can execute on the vision I am setting forth," says Pyatt.

The Strategy

PlantFuel's strategy is simple: Break the mold and shatter expectations by creating a disruptive brand that can stand out within a very crowded space, and support it with the best-in-class team, product formulations, marketing and distribution partnerships.

1. Team

PlantFuel recently named Brad Pyatt (CEO), Maria Dane (President), Volod Ivanov (CFO) to its executive leadership team, while naming Brian Cavanaugh to Chairman of the Board. Together, these powerhouse experts have managed more than one billion in sales and bring more than 50 years of combined experience across a broad range of industries.

2. Product

PlantFuel is solving plant-based wellness with clinically proven ingredients and eco-friendly packaging. The touchpoints of everything done as a company are: Good for the Body, Good For The Planet. All PlantFuel products feature banned-substance-free and tested ingredients to push athletes past their plateaus, without compromising on nutritional needs, performance output or flavor. Doctor formulated, these precise formulations were designed based on extensive and innovative research of plant-based ingredients, sourced from multiple leading ingredient suppliers, with efficacy and safety in mind. "Consumers are going plant-based for the planet," says Pyatt. "Eating more-plant-based meals is one of the best ways you can protect our precious natural world."

PlantFuel is initially launching five products:

All-in-One Nutrition features 20g of complete plant-based protein plus 29 fruits and vegetables, as well as clinically studied Wellmune ® beta glucan for immune system health, to provide you with complete nutrition on the go. The initial flavor offerings include Chocolate and Vanilla.

Performance Protein delivers 20g of complete, plant-fueled protein with added vegan-fermented BCAAs as InstAminos ® and PeakO2 ® performance mushrooms. The initial flavor offerings include Chocolate and Vanilla.

All-in-One Pre-Workout uniquely features patented 3DPump -Breakthrough ™ with vegan-fermented citrulline, glycerol and Amla fruit extract to support exercise performance, recovery and nitric oxide; along with 250mg of Purcaf ® Organic Caffeine plus 85mg of Dynamine ® to increase perceived energy and alertness. The initial flavor offerings include Fruit Punch, Watermelon and Blue Raspberry.

All-in-One Recovery provides vegan fermented BCAAs as InstAminos ® with essential amino acids as vegan Amino9 ® plus vegan fermented Creatine and BetaPrime ® to reduce soreness and recovery time, and optimize muscle protein synthesis. The initial flavor offerings include Blood Orange and Berry Breeze .

Daily Immunity + Hydration features clinically proven ingredients Wellmune® to strengthen the immune system, and Aquamin ™ calcified sea algae to provide superior hydration benefits. PlantFuel ® Daily Immunity + Hydration is the proven choice to fuel your daily active lifestyle. The initial flavor offerings include Citrus Burst, Tropical Punch and Raspberry Lemonade.

Predicts Pyatt, "Future innovation will be one of our biggest strengths for building brand and supporting our growth initiatives. The next phase of innovation will have an array of new plant-based products that will launch over the course of next 12 months. We will have multiple delivery options for our customers in the forms of pills, powders, gummies and drinks to support their daily wellness lifestyle."

3. Marketing

PlantFuel lives at the intersection of Cool and Smart. "We know exactly who we are and exactly what we are not," comments Pyatt. "We have assembled a team of brand experts and agencies to create and drive the brand forward. We will utilize a variety of traditional and non-traditional marketing tactics to build our brand platform."

Highlighting the company's marketing efforts will be a list of soon-to-be-announced A-List actors and musicians, as well as Hall of Fame and top college athletes. PlantFuel's No F***ING Whey Campaign will be featured on billboards, and on ESPN radio and several other media outlets starting in mid-August.

4. Distribution

PlantFuel signed an exclusive agreement to launch in all US GNC locations on August 19th, with initial purchase orders of $3.9 million. The company has also secured an agreement with Amazon to be on the exclusive Launchpad Platform beginning in October 2021.

5. Financing

PlantFuel has secured a $2 million credit facility to fund its inventory, and closed on a $3 million equity raise on August 9th which will give the company the capital to execute on its launch of the PlantFuel brand strategy.

Engagement of Marketing Firm BLK SWN INC.

The Company engaged BLK SWN Inc. of Christ Church, Barbados for a marketing program commencing on August 10, 2021 and ending on or about October 8, 2021. BLK SWN Inc. shall write and distribute articles and banner ads to bring awareness to Company's business in consideration of USD $235,000. The promotional activity shall occur on GlobalInvestmentDaily.com, PRNewswire, Social Media Channels, Display, Search, and third-party email distribution lists. BLK SWN Inc. does not have any prior relationship with the Company.

About PlantFuel Life Inc.

PlantFuel Life Inc is a scientifically focused plant-based wellness company managed by a group of successful entrepreneurs who have extensive experience in the areas of consumer-packaged goods, manufacturing, logistics, and distribution. FUEL is a CPG life science company focused on the plant-based foods and supplements industry. https://plantfuel.com/

Forward–Looking Information Cautionary Statement

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements may be identified by statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements herein include, but are not limited to, expectations of management's focus on and growth expectations of the PlantFuel brand, the products of PlantFuel to be made available and the timing thereof, and the Company's business and strategic plans. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. PlantFuel undertakes no obligation to comment analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of PlantFuel, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although PlantFuel believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking statements have been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond PlantFuel's control, including the risk factors discussed in PlantFuel's Listing Statement dated August 22, 2019 which is available on PlantFuel's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. PlantFuel disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

