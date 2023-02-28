VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (CSE: MILK) (OTC: PLVFF) (XFRA: A3CS6B) (the "Company" or "Plant Veda"), an award-winning dairy-alternative food manufacturer is pleased to announce that the company has finished the acquisition of Nora's Non Dairy Ltd ("Nora's") on Jan 5 2023 pursuant to the terms of a share purchase agreement (the "Nora's Agreement") dated December 14 2022 among the Company, Nora's and the shareholders of Nora's (the "Nora's Shareholders").

Plant Veda Finishes Acquisition of Nora’s Non-Dairy LTD (CNW Group/Plant Veda Foods Ltd.)

Pursuant to the Nora's share purchase agreement total of 1,530,613 common shares of the Company were issued to Nora's shareholders at deemed price of $0.196 on December 23 2022 subject to a voluntary escrow as below

33.33% in 12 months after December 23 2022

2022 33.33% in 24 months after December 23 2022

2022 33.33% in 36 months after December 23 2022

The Company and Nora's are at arms-length. The transaction contemplated by the Nora's Agreement neither constitutes a fundamental change nor a change of business for the Company, nor is it expected to result in a change of control for the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Nora's delicious plant-based ice creams are sold in around 250 stores across Canada including Safeway, Whole Foods Market, Thrifty Foods and online at Spud.ca, check the store locator to find a store near you.

With the help of matching funding from Protein Industries Canada, Nora's co-founders Katherine and Tyler are working on launching the line of new nut-free ice creams with Plant Veda's oatmilk base with an expected launch in summer 2023 with Gordon Food Service.

About Plant Veda (CSE: MILK) (OTC: PLVFF) (XFRA: A3CS6B)

Plant Veda Foods Ltd. has a mission to accelerate humanity's shift to a plant-based lifestyle. We remain clear in our goals: to improve the environment and humanity's overall health through plant-based consumption. Our Company has succeeded in creating award-winning plant-based dairy alternatives, continuing to shake up the dairy-free market by creating unique, one-of-a-kind products that leave our customers forgetting about dairy all together.

Learn more at www.plantveda.com and Nora's at www.norasnondairy.com

