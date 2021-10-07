Planon Named a Leader for CMMS and Facility Management Applications in Two Recent IDC MarketScape Reports

"We are very pleased to have been named a Leader in CMMS and Facility Management," said Pierre Guelen, Planon CEO. "Our CMMS and CAFM capabilities are vital components of Planon's unique Integrated Workplace Management Solutions (IWMS) platform approach, where all our solutions are rich in functionality and built on the same cloud-based technology platform, based on a single data source, and integrated by design. This allows customers to easily scale and extend their preferred property technology across domains at any time."

The IDC MarketScape Worldwide SaaS CMMS Application Vendor Assessment is an excellent report for buyers who are looking to evaluate CMMS vendors and learn about the most important criteria to take into account when selecting a CMMS and technology partner.

"Because SaaS turns a CMMS software deployment into a multiyear relationship, organizations should look beyond product functionality alone and evaluate a vendor's customer engagement, ecosystem approach, cloud delivery, software release strategy, strategic road map, and overall vision," says Juliana Beauvais, research manager, Enterprise Asset Management and Smart Facilities at IDC. "Ultimately, it is about finding a vendor you trust to deliver on its commitments. Look for a vendor that feels as much a cultural fit for your organization as a technical fit."

The same could be said about organizations looking for a long-term technology partner for an integrated facility management system. The IDC MarketScape for SaaS Facility Management (CAFM) Application vendors, states, "Organizations must think about key areas that differentiate SaaS facility management application vendors both today and tomorrow, which are customer relationships, configurability, mobility, location intelligence, IoT, and vision."

Both IDC MarketScape reports highlight a number of Planon's strengths, including:

Planon's open platform and partner ecosystem, which can integrate with enterprise applications, vendor systems, and service contractors, as well as building management systems, IoT platforms, and sensors.

Planon's extensive interactive digital visualization capabilities to manage assets and buildings, including AutoCAD and BIM integration, and building digital twin models with images, reality capture, and cloud-based visualization linked directly to building floor plans and assets.

Planon's notable global reach and worldwide growth strategy. Planon has 14 offices throughout Europe , North America , and Asia and offers its product portfolio in 12 languages with live customer support in four languages.

About Planon

Planon is the leading global provider of Real Estate and Facility Management software that enables building and service digitalization by integrating the diverse landscape of smart building technology, business solutions and data into one source of truth and turning that into value for building owners, building users, and service providers. Independent market research and consulting firms have consistently rated Planon as a global leader in the market. Planon has implemented its comprehensive solutions for more than 2,500 clients, supported by offices and partners around the world.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

