GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise motorists that the Alexandra Bridge will no longer be closed to vehicular traffic on Saturday, November 5, and Sunday, November 6, from 6 am to 7 pm, following the cancellation of these planned closures.

Commuters can stay informed about the work performed on bridges, and any resulting lane closures, through our social media platforms and our web page on lane reductions and closures on interprovincial bridges in the National Capital Region.

