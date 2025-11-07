Planhat named a Leader in 2025 Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Customer Success Management Platforms

Planhat demonstrates the strongest year-over-year momentum in both vision and execution, solidifying its position as the unified platform for managing the entire customer lifecycle.

Customer platform Planhat today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Customer Success Management Platforms.

This marks the second consecutive year Planhat has been recognized in the Leaders quadrant and the first time the company has pulled ahead of the field -- showing the largest year-over-year improvement in both vision and execution.

Magic Quadrant for Customer Success Management Platforms

"Our momentum reflects a decade of disciplined building. We're designing for outcomes, not hype -- and Gartner's recognition continues to validate that focus," said Planhat's CEO and co-founder, Kaveh Rostampor

What Makes Planhat a Leader

Planhat was recognized for its unified platform, its practical use of AI to drive outcomes, and the long-term flexibility of its platform.

The Gartner report evaluates Customer Success platforms, but companies use Planhat far more broadly. It has become the unified platform for commercial teams to do their best work--making it the go-to system to manage customers throughout the entire lifecycle.

Planhat's AI capabilities are built directly into the daily work of commercial teams--helping summarize interactions, identify risks, and forecast renewals--all in real time directly from Planhat. The company continues to partner with customers to deploy practical use cases that drive measurable outcomes.

Planhat's platform is also defined by its flexibility. From the beginning, the company has been built with a long-term view of where the industry is heading. Rather than chasing short-term features, the company has focused on creating systems that evolve with its customers--flexible enough to power new use cases, industries, and business models as they emerge.

As a result, leading enterprises such as Nutanix, Nasdaq, TrustPilot, and Redis continue to use Planhat to run their customer operations with greater scale and impact.

"Planhat's AI capabilities, combined with their implementation strategy, give us the ability to measure impact--which is critical to how we steer our overall strategy as a company," said Paul Davis, VP of Customer Success & Renewals at Nutanix.

Planhat's recognition as a Leader marks another step in a long-term mission: building the platform that powers how companies acquire and grow lifelong revenue.

