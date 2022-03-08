PLANET BASED FOODS UNVEILS NEW PLANT-BASED COMFORT FOODS AT NATURAL PRODUCTS EXPO WEST

Planet Based Foods' newest products represent an expansion into the plant-based convenience category after successfully launching its hemp-based burgers, sausages and crumbles in foodservice and via planetbasedfoods.com and Vejii.com. The company's innovative production process is the first to use hemp seed, along with pea protein and brown rice, to maximize nutrients and fiber in its plant-based meats with zero waste. The brand's Original Crumble now features as a nutritious, plant-based ingredient in its new taquitos that also use 100% vegan cheese.

"Consumers are looking for new, convenient ways to incorporate plant-based foods into their lifestyles, and Planet Based Foods is delivering," said Braelyn Davis, CEO and co-founder, Planet Based Foods. "Our new taquitos feature our plant-based meat made with sustainable hemp and make it easy to enjoy classic comfort foods that don't rely on animal protein."

"We founded Planet Based Foods with one purpose: to establish hemp as a nutrient-dense protein source that is fit to weather the impacts of climate change and feed the planet for generations to come," added Davis. "The expansion of our product line to include handheld comfort foods creates a familiar and delicious way to introduce consumers to our superfood hemp-based meat while delivering exceptional taste, convenience and sustainability."

2022 EXPO West attendees have a first opportunity to sample new Planet Based Foods products at Booth #N838, Level 100 in North Hall 'Hot Products' Showcase:

Taquitos

Original Taquitos - feature Planet Based Foods original hemp-based crumble seasoned with onion and delicious vegan pepper jack cheese in a crunchy taquito shell perfect for snacking and entertaining. SRP $7.99 for 6 taquitos.

Southwest Taquitos - showcase zesty southwestern flavors, including Planet Based Foods original crumble, vegan pepper jack cheese, and yellow onion and serrano chiles sauteed in olive oil. SRP $7.99 for 6 taquitos.

Burgers & Sausage

Original Hemp Burger - lightly seasoned with a mix of garlic, onion and smoked paprika, the Original Burger made from a blend of hemp seed, pea protein and brown rice has been perfected based on real feedback at California burger restaurants and stands out for its nutrition, as well as its satisfying savory taste, mouthfeel and cook performance. SRP $7.99 for 2 4 oz. burger patties.

The Green Chili Southwest Hemp Burger - natural seasoning and fresh, zesty slices of green pepper add Southwestern flavor to the classic blend of hemp seed, pea protein and brown rice. SRP $7.99 for 2 4 oz. burger patties.

Hot Breakfast Sausage Hemp Patties - seasoned to perfection with smoked paprika and black pepper, the blend of hemp seed, pea protein and brown rice makes breakfast sausage that is hearty without the grease of traditional pork sausage. SRP $7.99 for 4 sausage patties.

Founded in 2019 by former nutrition coach and cannabis marketer Braelyn Davis, food scientist and plant-based pioneer Robert Davis, and restaurant veteran Ted Cash, Planet Based Foods represents the culmination of six years of research and development around how to utilize hemp seed in plant-based meat applications. A nutritional powerhouse, hemp seed provides more nutrients and protein than most pulses, plant-based meats and grains. Hemp requires less water than traditional crops, regenerates soil, does not require pesticides, and can successfully grow in hotter temperatures -- making it uniquely suited to thrive in the face of climate change and agricultural resource constraints. Planet Based Foods sources 100 percent of its hemp from the United States as part of its commitment to support American farmers and reduce its supply chain carbon footprint.

For further details about the Company, please refer to the Company's listing statement at www.thecse.com as well as the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

To view information about the Company and subscribe to automated email alerts for future news and public filings, visit the Planet Based Foods website at www.planetbasedfoods.com.

About Planet Based Foods

PBFG, through its wholly-owned subsidiary in San Diego, California, Planet Based Foods Inc., is a producer of sustainable plant-based meat substitutes. Planet Based Foods was founded in 2018 in San Diego, California. With a mission to build a better food system by providing hemp-formulated superfood products to people today that support our planet tomorrow, all Planet Based Foods products are 100% vegan.

For more information, please visit: www.planetbasedfoods.com or contact: [email protected] or +1 619 363 7456.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Braelyn Davis"

Braelyn Davis

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "assume" "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This news release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Such statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Planet Based Foods

For further information: For investor enquiries, please contact: Daniel Southan-Dwyer, Corporate Development, Planet Based Foods, [email protected], Tel: +1 604 366 6277; For media enquiries, please contact: Adrienne Arieff, Managing Director, Beck Media & Marketing, [email protected], Tel: +1 310 270 2214