Planet Based Foods Partners with Elevated Colorado Restaurant

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF) (OTCQB: PBFFF) (FRA: AZ0) ("PBFG", "Planet Based Foods" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has partnered with Basecamp Durango, a 100% plant-based kitchen, bar and market located 20 minutes north of Durango, Colorado, to feature a variety of Planet Based Foods products including:

The Green Chili Southwest Burger - Subtly sweet and spicy flavors of our Green Chili Southwest Hemp Burger, crafted with fresh, zesty slices of green chiles and Southwestern-inspired natural seasoning





The Original with Cheese Taquitos - 5 grams of plant-based protein via Planet Based Foods' hemp-based crumble and vegan pepper jack cheese wrapped in a crunchy tortilla shell





The Southwest Style Taquitos - 4 grams of plant-based protein, plus green chilis and natural seasoning that pack additional flavor into our Southwest taquitos





Vegan Meat Crumbles - Made from a superfood blend of hemp seed, pea protein, and rice flour, our crumbles are seasoned to perfection and are available in two tasty varieties – beefy Original and savory Italian Sausage. Both are packed full of fiber, complex carbs, vitamins, essential fatty acids (including omegas 3, 6, and 9), and 11 grams of protein per serving

Basecamp Durango, located in the Animas River Valley just north of Durango, Colorado, offers an elevated sense of well-being in dining with both anti-inflammatory and comfort food options along with breathtaking views from their renowned patio. Alongside being featured on their core menu, customers will be able to find Planet Based Foods delicious and nutritious selections attached to the restaurants market as well.

Planet Based Foods CEO and Co-Founder, Braelyn Davis, had this to say about the partnership with Basecamp Durango, "This is an exciting and unique opportunity for our company to showcase our products. Our audience continues to grow beyond the grocery store as consumers will be able to enjoy Planet Based Foods products while dining out. We look forward to working with Basecamp Durango and their passion for delivering incredible food and amazing experiences."

Planet Based Foods Announces Executive Changes

The Company announces the resignation of Mr. Robbie Rech, as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Mr. Theodore Cash Llewellyn, who currently serves as the Company's Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed as the interim CFO of the Company effective February 1, 2023. The Company sincerely thanks the Mr. Robbie Rech for his services and wishes him success in his future endeavors.

About Planet Based Foods

PBFG, through its wholly-owned subsidiary in San Diego, California, Planet Based Foods, is a producer of sustainable plant-based meat substitutes. Planet Based Foods was founded in 2018 in San Diego, California with a mission to build a better food system by providing hemp-formulated superfood products to people today that support our planet tomorrow, all Planet Based Foods products are 100% vegan. Planet Based Foods creates clean, non-GMO, nutrient-dense food that's built for the future: the first line of plant-based meats with sustainable hemp as the number-one ingredient. Founded by former nutrition coach and cannabis marketer Braelyn Davis, food scientist and plant-based pioneer Robert Davis, and restaurant industry veteran Ted Cash, the company is on a mission to establish hemp as a nutrient-dense protein source that can feed the world sustainably for generations to come. Planet Based Foods' suite of products includes its new consumer line of nutritious frozen foods, as well as plant-based meat ingredients and handheld comfort foods for foodservice and restaurants.

For further details about the Company and the listing transaction, please refer to the Company's listing statement at www.thecse.com as well as the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . To view information about the Company and subscribe to automated email alerts for future news and public filings, visit the Planet Based Foods website at www.planetbasedfoods.com .

