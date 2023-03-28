Planet Based Foods Now Found in Popular Southern California Grocery Chain

VANCOUVER, BC, March 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF) (OTCQB: PBFFF) (FRA: AZ0) ("PBFG," "Planet Based Foods" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's products will now be available for purchase at Ralph's stores throughout Southern California.

"We're proud of our team and what has been accomplished thus far for this collaboration to come to fruition," Planet Based Foods CEO and Co-Founder Braelyn David said. "With a wide range of high-quality products, we're confident that shoppers will be able to find something to suit their tastes and dietary needs. As we look to the future, we hope to continue this perpetual growth, reaching more customers and improving brand awareness."

The Company will persist in unlocking the full potential of the critical constituent of Planet Based Foods - Hemp. This ingredient not only enriches the soil in which it is cultivated but also thrives with minimal aquatic requirements. In addition, its inclusion in crop rotations adds to the soil's well-being. At the same time, the bioproducts derived from it are ecologically sound, readily decomposable, and can be composted or disposed of in landfills. Free from harmful substances and biodegradable, hemp-based products are sustainable and renewable. In an era where zero waste is imperative, every aspect of industrial hemp is utilitarian and bereft of toxins. As society gravitates towards greater environmental awareness, companies prioritizing ESG initiatives, such as Planet Based Foods, will soon be at the vanguard of consumer preferences.

About Planet Based Foods

PBFG, through its wholly-owned subsidiary in San Diego, California, Planet Based Foods, produces sustainable plant-based meat substitutes. Planet Based Foods was founded in 2018 in San Diego, California, with a mission to build a better food system by providing hemp-formulated superfood products to people today that support our planet tomorrow; all Planet Based Foods products are 100% vegan. Planet Based Foods creates clean, non-GMO, nutrient-dense food built for the future: the first line of plant-based meats with sustainable hemp as the number-one ingredient. Founded by former nutrition coach and cannabis marketer Braelyn Davis, food scientist and plant-based pioneer Robert Davis, and restaurant industry veteran Ted Cash, the company is on a mission to establish hemp as a nutrient-dense protein source that can feed the world sustainably for generations to come. Planet Based Foods' suite of products includes its new consumer line of nutritious frozen foods, plant-based meat ingredients and handheld comfort foods for food service and restaurants.

For further details about the Company and the listing transaction, please refer to the Company's listing statement at www.thecse.com and the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . In addition, to view information about the Company and subscribe to automated email alerts for future news and public filings, visit the Planet Based Foods website at www.planetbasedfoods.com .

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. Therefore, this news release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Such statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Accordingly, readers should not rely on the Company's forward-looking statements.

For further information: For investor and media enquiries, please contact: Adrienne Arief, Email: [email protected], Tel: +1 (310) 270-2214