Planet Based Foods Engages with Empire Marketing Strategies

VANCOUVER, BC, May 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF) (OTCQB: PBFFF) (FRA: AZ0) ("PBFG," "Planet Based Foods" or the "Company"), a Company that offers a wide range of hemp-based food alternatives, announced today that it has engaged with Empire Marketing Strategies to provide food brokerage services to further its flourishing relationship with various Kroger locations.

Empire Marketing Strategies has worked hand in hand with Kroger for over 40 years, soliciting brand-specific analytic services for in-store and e-commerce sales. This announcement is especially timely for the Company as Planet Based Foods' products are now found in over 429 Kroger banner locations.

"I'm thrilled to announce our partnership with Empire Marketing Strategies. Their expertise in marketing and sales, combined with their lasting partnership with Kroger, will be instrumental in helping us bring our delicious and sustainable hemp-based products to more consumers. Empire Marketing Strategies' innovative and data-driven approach to marketing will complement our mission to deliver our delicious products to a broader audience," said Braelyn Davis, CEO and Co-Founder of Planet Based Foods.

Empire Marketing Strategies is a marketing and sales agency specializing in work with Kroger in helping brands and retailers grow their businesses through various marketing and sales initiatives. Focusing on customized solutions and deep industry expertise, they partner with clients from multiple industries, including consumer packaged goods, food and beverage, and health and beauty, to develop marketing and sales strategies that align with their business objectives.

Empire Marketing Strategies additionally offers comprehensive services, including retail merchandising, sales planning and execution, brand development, product launches, and marketing campaigns. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, they have a proven track record of delivering results and helping clients build stronger relationships with their customers.

Their customized solutions and deep industry expertise have made it a trusted partner for innovative and disruptive brands like Planet Based Foods.

About Planet Based Foods

PBFG, through its wholly-owned subsidiary in San Diego, California, Planet Based Foods, is a producer of sustainable plant-based food substitutes. Planet Based Foods was founded in 2018 in San Diego, California, with a mission to build a better food system by providing hemp-formulated superfood products to people today that support our planet tomorrow. All Planet Based Foods products are 100% vegan. Planet Based Foods creates clean, non-GMO, nutrient-dense food built for the future: the first line of plant-based foods with sustainable hemp as the number-one ingredient. Founded by former nutrition coach and cannabis marketer Braelyn Davis, food scientist and plant-based pioneer Robert Davis, and restaurant industry veteran Ted Cash, the company aims to establish hemp as a nutrient-dense protein source to feed the world sustainably for generations to come. Planet Based Foods' suite of products includes its new consumer line of nutritious frozen foods, plant-based food ingredients and handheld comfort foods for food service and restaurants.

For further details about the Company and the listing transaction, please refer to the Company's listing statement at www.thecse.com and the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . In addition, to view information about the Company and subscribe to automated email alerts for future news and public filings, visit the Planet Based Foods website at www.planetbasedfoods.com .

On Behalf of the Board

Braelyn Davis

CEO and Co-Founder

Forward-Looking Statements

